Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul

India conducted a five-day Jaipur Foot camp in Kabul as part of its continuing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the initiative on Sunday. The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Jaipur, organised the camp, providing artificial limbs to individuals who had lost legs or feet.

Indian doctors fit artificial limbs for 100 disabled Afghan citizens in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/whSkSqlSfK — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 30, 2025

The MEA spokesperson posted on X, stating, “As part of India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, a five day Jaipur Foot camp was organised in Kabul by BMVSS, Jaipur.” The photos shared show Afghan nationals receiving the prosthetics with visible gratitude.

75 Prosthetic Limbs Successfully Fitted In Kabul Camp

The Jaipur Foot camp in Kabul recorded the successful fitting of around 75 prosthetic limbs. Organisers reported an enthusiastic response from Afghan beneficiaries. MEA stated that this initiative reinforced India’s commitment to supporting Afghan civilians through humanitarian programmes.

This project forms part of a larger effort to deliver medical and rehabilitation support in conflict-affected areas. The camp ensured the mobility and dignity of dozens of individuals through the free distribution and fitting of Jaipur Foot limbs, which are globally recognised for their cost-effective and high-quality design.

Minister Kriti Vardhan Singh Inaugurates Jaipur Foot Camp in Maputo

Minister of State for External Affairs Kriti Vardhan Singh inaugurated another Jaipur Foot camp in Maputo during his visit to Zimbabwe.

Funded by the Government of India, the Maputo camp also aims to support people with disabilities in Africa. In a post on X, the minister wrote, “Inaugurated Jaipur Foot (artificial limb fitment) camp in Maputo funded by the Government of India.” Both initiatives showcase India’s sustained efforts to reach vulnerable populations through medical outreach and humanitarian support, implemented in partnership with BMVSS.

