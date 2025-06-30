Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Home > World > Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul

Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul

India organised a five-day Jaipur Foot camp in Kabul, where 75 Afghan nationals received prosthetic limbs as part of its ongoing humanitarian aid. The initiative, led by BMVSS and supported by the MEA, drew an enthusiastic response from local beneficiaries.

India Organises Jaipur Foot Camp, Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 14:48:34 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

India conducted a five-day Jaipur Foot camp in Kabul as part of its continuing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the initiative on Sunday. The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Jaipur, organised the camp, providing artificial limbs to individuals who had lost legs or feet.

The MEA spokesperson posted on X, stating, “As part of India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, a five day Jaipur Foot camp was organised in Kabul by BMVSS, Jaipur.” The photos shared show Afghan nationals receiving the prosthetics with visible gratitude.

You Might Be Interested In

75 Prosthetic Limbs Successfully Fitted In Kabul Camp

The Jaipur Foot camp in Kabul recorded the successful fitting of around 75 prosthetic limbs. Organisers reported an enthusiastic response from Afghan beneficiaries. MEA stated that this initiative reinforced India’s commitment to supporting Afghan civilians through humanitarian programmes.

This project forms part of a larger effort to deliver medical and rehabilitation support in conflict-affected areas. The camp ensured the mobility and dignity of dozens of individuals through the free distribution and fitting of Jaipur Foot limbs, which are globally recognised for their cost-effective and high-quality design.

Minister Kriti Vardhan Singh Inaugurates Jaipur Foot Camp in Maputo

Minister of State for External Affairs Kriti Vardhan Singh inaugurated another Jaipur Foot camp in Maputo during his visit to Zimbabwe.

Funded by the Government of India, the Maputo camp also aims to support people with disabilities in Africa. In a post on X, the minister wrote, “Inaugurated Jaipur Foot (artificial limb fitment) camp in Maputo funded by the Government of India.” Both initiatives showcase India’s sustained efforts to reach vulnerable populations through medical outreach and humanitarian support, implemented in partnership with BMVSS.

Must Read: Fatwa Issued Against Trump And Netanyahu By Iran Cleric, Calls Them ‘Enemies Of God’

Tags: 75 disabled afghansartificial limbskabul
Advertisement

More News

Serbia Anti-Govt Protests Explained in 10 Points: Here Is What We Know So Far
Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 27-Year-Old Temple Guard Dies After Police Interrogation, Political Storm Erupts
F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?