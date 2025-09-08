Indian Navy band participates in 50th Independence Day celebrations of Papua New Guinea

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 02:13:09 IST

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], September 8 (ANI): The Indian Navy band participated in the military tattoo as a part of the 50th Independence Day celebrations of Papua New Guinea, the Indian Navy Spokesperson said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson highlighted that the Indian Navy’s band earned wide appreciation from the audience and dignitaries for its martial tunes and indian melodies.

Along with the Indian Navy Band’s participation in the military tattoo, there were several other nations that also came together, reflecting unity, discipline and shared heritage through the universal language of music.

“As part of the 50th Independence Day celebrations of #PapuaNewGuinea, the #IndianNavy Band participated in the Military Tattoo held at Port Moresby. The event brought together bands from several nations, symbolising unity, discipline, and shared heritage through the universal language of music. The Indian Navy Band presented a repertoire of martial tunes and Indian melodies, earning wide appreciation from the audience and dignitaries”, the Navy Spokesperson wrote on X.

The Indian Navy’s indigenous ASW Corvette INS Kadmatt arrived at Port Moresby on Saturday to participate in Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Day celebrations, reaffirming the growing friendship and maritime partnership between India and Papua New Guinea, an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The goodwill visit symbolises India’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with Pacific Island nations under the Act East Policy and promoting peace, stability, and inclusive growth in the Indo-Pacific region.

The key highlights of the visit include the participation of INS Kadmatt in PNG’s official Independence Day Parade and cultural events, thereby honouring the shared democratic values and heritage of both nations.

The ship’s crew will engage with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGFD) to explore avenues for cooperation in maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. The ship will host the PNG Chief of Defence Forces on board to showcase the Indian Navy’s journey of ‘Aatma Nirbharta’ in defence, the statement added.

The visit also follows the momentum created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to Papua New Guinea in 2023, where both nations committed to deepening bilateral relations, expanding development partnerships and enhancing defence cooperation.

The Indian Navy remains steadfast in fulfilling its diplomatic role of building ‘Bridges of Friendship’, connecting nations through goodwill port calls, capacity-building initiatives and collaborative maritime efforts. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: indian navymilitary-tattoonavy-bandPapua New Guineaport-moresby

