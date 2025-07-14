6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands — Is There A Tsunami Threat?

An earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter Scale struck Indonesia’s Tanimbar Island region on Monday, July 14, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were recorded at around 11:20 am IST, with the quake’s epicenter located 110 kilometers below the surface.

Indonesia Tanimbar Island Earthquake: US Geological Survey Records Slightly Higher Magnitude

While the NCS reported the magnitude as 6.5, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) placed the strength of the quake slightly higher at 6.7.

As of now, Indonesian authorities have not issued any tsunami warnings related to the earthquake. According to a News18 report, no immediate damage has been reported, and the government is monitoring the situation closely.

Tanimbar Islands: Prone to Earthquakes

The Tanimbar Islands form part of Indonesia’s Maluku province, which consists of over 30 islands located in the eastern part of the country, situated in the Arafura Sea between Timor and New Guinea, as per News18.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.7 – 173 km WSW of Tual, Indonesia https://t.co/topTXvDiFv — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 14, 2025

Indonesia’s Tanimbar Island 2023 Earthquake

The region experienced a major earthquake in January 2023, when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck near the Tanimbar Islands. That incident led authorities to issue a tsunami alert that lasted several hours.

The 2023 earthquake damaged at least 15 houses and two school buildings, according to News18. However, no casualties were reported during that event.

