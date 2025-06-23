Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation

After a recent deterioration in relations between Iran and the United States, US intelligence sources suspect that Iran might be plotting revenge — perhaps on American military bases in Iraq and Syria.

Per The New York Times, US sources from both military and intelligence agencies are observing early indicators suggesting that Iran-backed militia groups are preparing a response to last week’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities by the United States.

The report adds that, for now, these groups haven’t acted yet — and that Iraqi officials are urging them to hold off.

Iran Warns of Sleeper Cell Attacks After Nuclear Site Bombings

In another troubling development, a separate report by NBC News claims that just before the US launched the strikes, Iran had quietly warned Washington that if its nuclear sites were hit, it could activate sleeper cells to carry out attacks inside the United States.

According to the NBC report, this private warning reached President Donald Trump while he was attending the G7 summit in Canada last week — and it reportedly played a role in his early departure from the event.

Iran’s message was clear: if pushed too far, it was ready to retaliate not just in the region, but potentially on American soil.

Also Read: They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation

Tensions Spike as Washington Issues Worldwide Caution Alert

With the situation growing more dangerous by the day, the US State Department has already issued a “worldwide caution” alert for Americans traveling or living abroad. The alert warned that the Middle East conflict could lead to protests, violence, or direct threats to US citizens and interests across various countries.

The warning comes after the US claimed it had seriously damaged Iran’s nuclear program in a set of precision airstrikes ordered by President Trump. But Tehran has made it clear — it won’t stay quiet for long.

Iraq Caught in the Middle Between Iran and the US

Iraq is now stuck in an incredibly difficult position. It’s a close ally of Iran, but also works closely with the United States — especially in the ongoing fight against ISIS.

The US still has about 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq, mostly at Al-Asad and Arbil air bases. These troops are part of a broader international coalition to defeat jihadist groups like the Islamic State. Baghdad and Washington have already agreed on a plan to gradually withdraw coalition forces, but that hasn’t stopped the risk of new attacks.

Iran has long supported militia groups inside Iraq, some of whom have previously targeted US troops. During the Gaza war in late 2023, American bases in Iraq and Syria were hit multiple times by pro-Iran fighters. The US responded with powerful counterattacks, which brought the violence down — but never completely ended the threat.

US Troops Already Cut Back in Syria Amid Rising Risks

In Syria, American forces have been stationed for years as part of international efforts to fight ISIS. But now, even that presence is being reduced.

Back in April, the Pentagon confirmed that it would cut its troop numbers in Syria by nearly half, bringing the total to under 1,000. Officials described this as a “consolidation” move — meant to streamline operations and reduce exposure as risks rise across the region.

Still, with Iran possibly planning revenge attacks and its allies watching closely, even a smaller US footprint may not be safe for long.

Right now, no new attacks have taken place. But between public threats, intelligence warnings, and whispered threats of sleeper cell activation, the danger is far from over.

Also Read: US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes