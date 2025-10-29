LIVE TV
Is Brigitte Macron A Man? French First Lady's Daughter Tiphaine Auziere Issues Big Statement, Says 'No Matter What…'

The false posts alleged that Brigitte Macron was once a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux, a claim that has circulated widely online for years.

Emmanuel Macron with his wife (Wikimedia Commons)
Emmanuel Macron with his wife (Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 18:10:52 IST

Is Brigitte Macron A Man? French First Lady's Daughter Tiphaine Auziere Issues Big Statement, Says 'No Matter What…'

The daughter of France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron told a court that false online claims suggesting her mother was born a man have caused deep harm to her health. According to reports, Tiphaine Auziere, one of Brigitte Macron’s three children from her first marriage, appeared before a Paris court as a witness in the trial of ten people accused of spreading and reposting defamatory content on social media. The false posts alleged that Brigitte Macron was once a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux, a claim that has circulated widely online for years.

Auzier said the fake rumours had severely impacted her mother’s daily life. “The consequence is now that she systematically has to pay attention to what she wears, how she holds herself, no matter what she’s doing, because she knows her image can be distorted to serve these attacks,” she told the court.

She also revealed that the online harassment had affected her mother’s physical and emotional well-being. “It has caused a deterioration of her health and her quality of life,” Auzier said, explaining how private photos of the First Lady were often shared online with mocking or sexualised comments.

Auzier said the abuse had extended beyond Brigitte Macron herself, affecting the entire family, especially her grandchildren. “Her grandchildren hear what is being said, ‘Your grandmother is lying’ or ‘Your grandmother is your grandfather.’ This affects her a lot. She doesn’t know how to stop it,” she said.

According to Auzier, her mother continues to suffer from relentless online attacks. She described the rumours as “a whirlwind that never stops,” saying Brigitte Macron now lives in a constant state of alert.

“She can’t have calm in her daily activities,” Auzier added. “It’s the impossibility of having a normal life without this issue being brought up.”

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 6:10 PM IST
