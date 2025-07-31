Home > World > Kamala Harris Rules Out 2026 California Governor Race, Keeps Door Open for 2028 Bid

Kamala Harris announced she will not run for California governor in 2026, citing personal reflection and continued commitment to public service outside elected office . She left the door open for a possible 2028 presidential run, while the gubernatorial field opens up wide.

Kamala Harris will not run for California governor in 2026, keeping her options open for a possible 2028 presidential run and staying active in public service. (Photo: X/@KamalaHarris)
Kamala Harris will not run for California governor in 2026, keeping her options open for a possible 2028 presidential run and staying active in public service. (Photo: X/@KamalaHarris)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 31, 2025 01:00:19 IST

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday that she will not run for California governor in 2026, according to a report published by The Associated Press . 

Reflecting on her love for California and her serious consideration of a campaign, Harris reportedly said, “I love this state, its people and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I have decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

What’s Next? Staying Active Without Elected Office

While insisting that she won’t seek any office for now, Harris did indicate plans to stay engaged in public life as the former VP said, “For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people… helping elect Democrats across the nation.”

According to the report, Harris will now focus on grassroots support, book writing, and possibly launching advocacy efforts .

Presidential Ambitions Remain Alive

Even as she turned down the bid for governor race, Harris appears to have effectively kept her 2028 presidential ambitions alive. Analysts say a run for California governor would have been incompatible with a future White House bid as it “would be a step down, and would possibly “interfere with her ability to run for president again”.

Open Field: Gubernatorial Race Now Wide Open

With Harris opting out of the election race, the 2026 California governor’s contest is wide open. Candidates already in the fray include Katie Porter, Xavier Becerra, Antonio Villaraigosa, Eleni Kounalakis, Tony Thurmond and others.

Polling data cited by the news agency showed Harris held early leads against likely competition, with up to 57% support in Democratic primary contests. But without her entry, Katie Porter’s support jumped, with others still carving out their  paths.

Harris’s Political Path Forward: Influence Without Election

Since leaving office on January 20, 2025, Harris has seemingly built momentum upon her return to California. Reports suggest she has signed with CAA, considered writing a book, and remained active behind the scenes.
 
“In the United States …, power must lie with the people. And We, the People must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight,” she said, per AP.

