Home > World > Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting

Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the upcoming Aug. 15 Putin–Trump summit in Alaska. Trump voiced optimism for a ceasefire and hinted he’d quickly judge if a deal was possible. He also claimed US tariffs on India over Russian oil have dealt Moscow a “big blow.”

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are set to meet on 15 August in Alaska

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 13, 2025 02:50:22 IST

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation on Tuesday (local time) to discuss the upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lavrov and Rubio “discussed certain aspects” of the Friday summit.

“On August 12, Russia’s FM Sergey #Lavrov & US Secretary of State @MarcoRubio spoke over the phone, discussed certain aspects of the upcoming meeting between President Vladimir #Putin & President @realDonaldTrump in Alaska on August 15,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X.

Trump Says Two Minutes Are Enough to Decide If Putin Wants Peace

Meanwhile, Trump said while addressing the White House briefing on Monday, “We’re going to have a meeting with Vladimir Putin. And at the end of that meeting, probably in the first two minutes, I’ll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made,” he added.

When asked if he sees a time when there could be normal trade between the US and Russia, Trump said, “I do. Russia has a very valuable piece of land. If Vladimir Putin went toward business instead of toward war, you know, it’s a warring nation. That’s what they do. They fight a lot of wars. A friend of mine said Russia is tough because they just keep on fighting.”

Donald Trump Expresses Hope of a Ceasefire

Further, Trump expressed optimism about the meeting and said, “I’d like to see a ceasefire. I’d like to see the best deal that could be made for both parties.”

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that American tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil had delivered a “big blow” to Moscow, saying, “No one would have been so tough and I haven’t stopped there.”

He said Russia has been “heavily impacted” by global pressure, including US trade actions on multiple countries. (ANI)

