Lifeline from Above: Gaza Gets Aid from the Skies as Seven Countries Coordinate Drop

Lifeline from Above: Gaza Gets Aid from the Skies as Seven Countries Coordinate Drop

The IDF said seven countries, including the UAE, Jordan, and Germany, coordinated an airdrop of 131 food aid packages to Gaza. Led by COGAT, the effort is part of wider humanitarian measures. The US also plans to expand Gaza aid centres from four to 16 to boost relief distribution amid the ongoing crisis.

Israel plans to allow more aid into Gaza amid increase in global pressure
Israel plans to allow more aid into Gaza amid increase in global pressure

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 11, 2025 00:56:30 IST

The Israel Defence Forces announced on Sunday that seven countries have coordinated a humanitarian airdrop of more than 131 food aid packages for the residents of Gaza.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said that the airdrop was conducted by the IDF in coordination with the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Italy. It was lead by COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip).

Israel Said Seven Countries Joined Hands With IDF to Airdrop Aid

In a post on X, it said, “7 Countries Coordinated Humanitarian Airdrop: An airdrop of more than 131 food aid packages for the residents of Gaza was conducted by the IDF in coordination with the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Italy, led by @cogatonline.”

On its official website, COGAT mentions, “In addition to the many efforts and measures the IDF implements to mitigate harm to civilians, numerous humanitarian efforts have been put in place, which are designed to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Such efforts include facilitating aid (including food, medical supplies, fuel, and shelter, as well as the direct delivery of water from Israel), supporting the establishment of field hospitals in Gaza, assisting with evacuating patients for medical treatment, and more.”

US Plans to Expand Aid Distribution in Gaza

Earlier on Thursday, the Jerusalem Post reported that the US Ambassador Mike Huckabee announced a plan to expand aid distribution operations in the Gaza Strip early on Thursday morning.

As per the Jerusalem post, the US plans to finance the new aid distribution centres, which will expand from the current four to a total of 16 new points where Gazans will be able to pick up aid.

This comes as Israel announced plans to ramp up aid distribution in the Strip by either funding the Gaza Humanitarian Fundation (GHF) or allowing foreign countries to send supplies, as per the Jerusalem Post. (Inputs From ANI)

Tags: gazaidfisrael

Lifeline from Above: Gaza Gets Aid from the Skies as Seven Countries Coordinate Drop

