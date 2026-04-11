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Home > World News > ‘Losing Big’: Donald Trump Escalates Iran Rhetoric: Says Its Navy, Air Force And Missile Systems Are Destroyed Amid Islamabad Talks

‘Losing Big’: Donald Trump Escalates Iran Rhetoric: Says Its Navy, Air Force And Missile Systems Are Destroyed Amid Islamabad Talks

Trump says US is 'clearing' Strait of Hormuz, claims Iran is 'losing big', amid US-Iran-Pakistan peace talks in Islamabad.

Trump says US is 'clearing' Strait of Hormuz, claims Iran is 'losing big'. (IMAGE: FLICKR)
Trump says US is 'clearing' Strait of Hormuz, claims Iran is 'losing big'. (IMAGE: FLICKR)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 11, 2026 22:06:34 IST

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‘Losing Big’: Donald Trump Escalates Iran Rhetoric: Says Its Navy, Air Force And Missile Systems Are Destroyed Amid Islamabad Talks

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that the United States has begun the process of “clearing out” the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a move done “as a favour to countries all over the world.” In a post on Truth Social, he also dismissed suggestions that Washington had failed to achieve its military objectives in its ongoing conflict with Iran, insisting that “everyone knows they are LOSING BIG.” Trump made the remarks amid ongoing US-Iran peace talks being held in Pakistan, where high-level diplomatic discussions are underway involving regional and global stakeholders.

“The Fake News Media has lost total credibility, not that they had any to begin with. Because of their massive Trump Derangement Syndrome (Sometimes referred to as TDS!), they love saying that Iran is “winning” when, in fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG! Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft apparatus is nonexistent, Radar is dead, their Missile and Drone Factories have been largely obliterated along with the Missiles and Drones themselves and, most importantly, their longtime “Leaders” are no longer with us, praise be to Allah!”Trump said in his post.

“The only thing they have going is the threat that a ship may “bunk” into one of their sea mines which, by the way, all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea,” he added.

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Trump said oil carrying ships from many nations are all heading to the United States of America to load up  with oil.

“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others. Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves,” he said.

“Very interestingly, however, empty oil-carrying ships from many Nations are all heading to the United States of America to LOAD UP with Oil,” he added.

Trilateral ceasefire talks between the United States, Iran, and Pakistan have started in Islamabad, Al Jazeera reported, noting that this is the highest-level talks between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Ahead of the talks with the United States, the Iranian negotiating team held a strategic meeting in the Pakistani capital to fine-tune its agenda before the formal commencement of the “peace talks” with the US.

Prior to this engagement, US Vice President JD Vance also held a high-level meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement from the White House.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also met the Pakistani Prime Minister.

The Serena Hotel has emerged as the focal point of the diplomatic activity, with both the Iranian and American delegations arriving to participate in talks. Held under intense security, the engagement aims to stabilise a fragile ceasefire and navigate the future of regional security following the ceasefire announcement made on April 8.

Amidst the discussions, the Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, had suggested earlier that the outcome depends entirely on the American approach. Taking to X, he noted that if the Iranian representatives meet those representing “America First,” an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable.

However, he warned that if they face representatives of “Israel First,” there will be no deal, stating, “we will inevitably continue our defence even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs.”

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Inside Serena Hotel Islamabad: Luxury Suites Become Key Diplomatic Hub For US-Iran Talks, See Photos & Price Details

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Tags: donald trumpiranislamabadstrait of hormuzus iran newsUS Iran talks

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‘Losing Big’: Donald Trump Escalates Iran Rhetoric: Says Its Navy, Air Force And Missile Systems Are Destroyed Amid Islamabad Talks

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‘Losing Big’: Donald Trump Escalates Iran Rhetoric: Says Its Navy, Air Force And Missile Systems Are Destroyed Amid Islamabad Talks

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‘Losing Big’: Donald Trump Escalates Iran Rhetoric: Says Its Navy, Air Force And Missile Systems Are Destroyed Amid Islamabad Talks
‘Losing Big’: Donald Trump Escalates Iran Rhetoric: Says Its Navy, Air Force And Missile Systems Are Destroyed Amid Islamabad Talks
‘Losing Big’: Donald Trump Escalates Iran Rhetoric: Says Its Navy, Air Force And Missile Systems Are Destroyed Amid Islamabad Talks
‘Losing Big’: Donald Trump Escalates Iran Rhetoric: Says Its Navy, Air Force And Missile Systems Are Destroyed Amid Islamabad Talks

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