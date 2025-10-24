Louvre Museum Heist Video: Rare Clip Shows Thieves Calmly Flee With €88 Million Crown Jewels From Apollo Gallery

Louvre Museum Heist: A 36-second video has surfaced online, offering a rare glimpse into one of the most audacious art thefts in decades. The video shows the €88 million (£76 million) crown jewel heist at Paris’ Louvre Museum. Verified by Le Parisien, the clip shows two men dressed in black, one wearing a yellow high-visibility vest, the other a motorcycle helmet, making a surprisingly unhurried getaway after looting the museum’s famed Apollo Gallery, home to France’s royal treasures.

Caught In Camera: How Thieves Steal The Louvre Museum Jewellery

Filmed from a nearby window, the short video captures the pair descending slowly on a furniture lift from the gallery’s window, which police confirmed had been smashed open earlier that morning. One of the men steps off the platform, adjusts a bag slung over his shoulder, and walks casually toward two scooters parked along the Quai Francois Mitterrand.

In the background, voices believed to be from a museum security guard’s radio can be heard –

“They are going to leave.”

Seconds later, another voice adds:

“Damn, there we go – the police.”

Moments after the men disappear from view, sirens can be faintly heard in the distance.

Louvre Museum Heist Executed in Minutes

Investigators have revealed that the theft was carried out by two members of a four-man gang. Using disc cutters, they sliced open two glass display cases and stole eight historic pieces in less than seven minutes. Among the missing items are an emerald and diamond necklace gifted by Napoleon I to Empress Marie Louise and a diadem once owned by Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III, both priceless artifacts of France’s imperial history.

A stolen utility truck equipped with a 30-metre extendable ladder and basket lift was later found abandoned near the scene, highlighting the meticulous planning and professional execution behind the theft.

Louvre Museum Heist Investigation Underway

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed that more than 100 investigators have been assigned to the case, calling it a matter of “national importance.”

Meanwhile, Louvre director Laurence des Cars described the incident as “a terrible failure,” acknowledging that the museum’s exterior camera coverage was insufficient, allowing the thieves to exploit a critical security blind spot.

