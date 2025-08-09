LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Mass Arrests in London as Police Clash with Protesters Over Outlawed Palestinian Group

Mass Arrests in London as Police Clash with Protesters Over Outlawed Palestinian Group

Over 50 people were arrested in London after a banned Palestine Action protest drew hundreds to Parliament Square. The group was outlawed on 5 July, making support a criminal offense. Police warned more arrests may follow, while the Home Office stressed the ban targets the group, not wider pro-Palestinian activism.

The protestors carried placards with messages of "I oppose genocide; I support Palestine Action"
The protestors carried placards with messages of "I oppose genocide; I support Palestine Action"

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 19:50:00 IST

Over 50 people were arrested in central London after a banned Palestine Action demonstration drew hundreds to Parliament Square, local media reports said.

Organizers of Defend Our Juries claimed up to 700 people attended Saturday’s protest, which went ahead despite the group being proscribed last month. The Metropolitan Police said many in the crowd displayed placards expressing support for Palestine Action, warning that such acts are now a criminal offense.

London Police Arrest Over 50 Protestors Showing Support for Banned Palestine Group

“More than 50 arrests have been made in Parliament Square, and our interventions continue,” the force posted on X, adding that the process “will take time” and that officers “will arrest anyone expressing support for Palestine Action.”

Palestine Action was officially banned on 5 July under counterterrorism legislation, making it illegal to support the group. Offenders can face up to 14 years in prison. Since the ban, over 200 people have been arrested and three charged, reports said.

Those charged — Jeremy Shippam, 71, from West Sussex; Judit Murray, 71, from Surrey; and Fiona Maclean, 53, from Hackney — are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 16 September.

Saturday’s protest saw participants carrying signs reading “I oppose genocide; I support Palestine Action.” Some demonstrators remained silent, while others chanted pro-Palestinian slogans.

The rally followed several similar actions held since the ban, with Defend Our Juries announcing earlier this week that it would proceed regardless of the law.

UK Authorities Confirm Protesting for Palestinian Rights Not Banned 

Separately, another march organized by the Palestine Coalition — a distinct group — set off from Russell Square towards The Strand. Police said one person there was arrested for carrying a placard supporting Palestine Action.

A Home Office spokesperson previously stressed that the ban targeted only Palestine Action, not broader activism for Palestinian rights.

“The Home Secretary has been clear that the proscription of Palestine Action is not about Palestine, nor does it affect the freedom to protest on Palestinian rights,” the spokesperson said. 

The Metropolitan Police said further arrests could follow as officers continue reviewing evidence from the demonstrations, local media reports said.

Also Read: Humanitarian Alarm: UN, World Powers Warn of Catastrophe as Israel Eyes Gaza Control

Tags: londonpalestineProtests

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Mass Arrests in London as Police Clash with Protesters Over Outlawed Palestinian Group

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mass Arrests in London as Police Clash with Protesters Over Outlawed Palestinian Group

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mass Arrests in London as Police Clash with Protesters Over Outlawed Palestinian Group
Mass Arrests in London as Police Clash with Protesters Over Outlawed Palestinian Group
Mass Arrests in London as Police Clash with Protesters Over Outlawed Palestinian Group
Mass Arrests in London as Police Clash with Protesters Over Outlawed Palestinian Group

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?