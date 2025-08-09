Mass Arrests in London as Police Clash with Protesters Over Outlawed Palestinian Group

Over 50 people were arrested in central London after a banned Palestine Action demonstration drew hundreds to Parliament Square, local media reports said.

Organizers of Defend Our Juries claimed up to 700 people attended Saturday’s protest, which went ahead despite the group being proscribed last month. The Metropolitan Police said many in the crowd displayed placards expressing support for Palestine Action, warning that such acts are now a criminal offense.

London Police Arrest Over 50 Protestors Showing Support for Banned Palestine Group

“More than 50 arrests have been made in Parliament Square, and our interventions continue,” the force posted on X, adding that the process “will take time” and that officers “will arrest anyone expressing support for Palestine Action.”

Palestine Action was officially banned on 5 July under counterterrorism legislation, making it illegal to support the group. Offenders can face up to 14 years in prison. Since the ban, over 200 people have been arrested and three charged, reports said.

Those charged — Jeremy Shippam, 71, from West Sussex; Judit Murray, 71, from Surrey; and Fiona Maclean, 53, from Hackney — are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 16 September.

Saturday’s protest saw participants carrying signs reading “I oppose genocide; I support Palestine Action.” Some demonstrators remained silent, while others chanted pro-Palestinian slogans.

The rally followed several similar actions held since the ban, with Defend Our Juries announcing earlier this week that it would proceed regardless of the law.

UK Authorities Confirm Protesting for Palestinian Rights Not Banned

Separately, another march organized by the Palestine Coalition — a distinct group — set off from Russell Square towards The Strand. Police said one person there was arrested for carrying a placard supporting Palestine Action.

A Home Office spokesperson previously stressed that the ban targeted only Palestine Action, not broader activism for Palestinian rights.

“The Home Secretary has been clear that the proscription of Palestine Action is not about Palestine, nor does it affect the freedom to protest on Palestinian rights,” the spokesperson said.

The Metropolitan Police said further arrests could follow as officers continue reviewing evidence from the demonstrations, local media reports said.

