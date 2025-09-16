Ex-FBI Director’s Daughter Maurene Comey, Who Prosecuted Epstein & Combs Cases, Sues Trump Team to Reclaim Her Job

Former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey has filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, hoping to get her job back as she claimed that her firing was politically motivated and unconstitutional, The Associated Press reported on Monday. According to news agency Reuters, Comey alleged that the US government – under the current administration of President Donald Trump – dismissed her because of her father James Comey (and)or her perceived political beliefs.

Why She Says Her Firing Was Unjust

The lawsuit contends that Maurene Comey was terminated “solely or substantially because her father is former FBI Director James B Comey, or because of her perceived political affiliation and beliefs, or both.” The lawsuit further alleges that she was given no valid explanation. “‘Defendants have not provided any explanation whatsoever for terminating Ms. Comey. In truth, there is no legitimate explanation,'” the court filing states, per AP.

Her Record & Circumstances of the Firing

Comey, who had joined as an assistant US attorney in 2015, is known to have prosecuted many high-profile cases including that of Ghislaine Maxwell and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. According to the lawsuit, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) asked her to lead a major public corruption case the day before her firing, and she had received an “Outstanding” performance review just three months earlier, as reported by Reuters. Her dismissal took place via email citing Article II of the US Constitution.

Constitutional & Civil Service Arguments

US media reports also suggest Comey is now not only seeking reinstatement, but also asking for a declaration that her firing violated the “Separation of Powers” clause of the American Constitution. Additionally, the lawsuit also claims that her termination breached protections under the Civil Service Reform Act, which guards against dismissals for political affiliation. “[Her] termination violated every one of those protections,” the lawsuit states, according to AP.

Implications and the Bigger Picture

Her dismissal was among several recent firings of federal prosecutors without public explanation, raising concern about political interference in the DOJ. The lawsuit names as defendants the Justice Department, the Executive Office of the President, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, the Office of Personnel Management, and the United States.