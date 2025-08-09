LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet Belarus Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin Ally And Last Dictator Of Europe, Will He Seek Another Term?

Meet Belarus Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin Ally And Last Dictator Of Europe, Will He Seek Another Term?

Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has led Belarus since the country’s independence in 1994. Known for his authoritarian style, he has often faced criticism from Western governments and rights groups.

Meet Alexander Lukashenko, the 'last and only dictator of Europe'
Meet Alexander Lukashenko, the 'last and only dictator of Europe'

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 9, 2025 12:39:07 IST

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced that he will not run for another term, ending decades of speculation about his political future. Speaking to TIME magazine on Friday, the 70-year-old leader also rejected rumours that he plans to hand over power to his son, Nikolai.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has led Belarus since the country’s independence in 1994. Known for his authoritarian style, he has often faced criticism from Western governments and rights groups. In January, he was re-elected for a seventh consecutive five-year term.

In the interview, Lukashenko said his successor would continue developing the nation and avoid “revolutionary breakdown.” He stressed that he is not grooming his son for leadership, saying, “No, he is not a successor… ask him yourself, he may be offended.”

The Belarusian leader has faced major political challenges in recent years. In 2020, he crushed mass protests after opponents accused him of rigging the election. Many opposition figures were jailed or forced into exile. While hundreds of detainees have since been freed, some remain behind bars. Lukashenko denies the existence of political prisoners in Belarus.

He claimed he was ready to step down in the last election but stayed on because “the people wanted” him to continue. In 2012, he famously called himself “the last and only dictator in Europe.”

Born in 1954, Lukashenko previously served in the Soviet Army and worked as a state farm director before entering politics. He was elected to the Supreme Soviet of the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990, later heading an anti-corruption committee. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, he won the presidency in 1994 and has remained in power for over 30 years.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump to Meet Vladimir Putin: Is a US-Backed Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Next? What We Know

Tags: Alexander Lukashenkobelarus

RELATED News

US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Satya Nadella Issues Big Statement After Elon Musk’s ‘OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive’ Comment: ‘People Have Been Trying…’
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Issues Big Statement Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet, Says ‘Decision Without Ukraine Will…’
Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101

LATEST NEWS

From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase
Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Meet Belarus Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin Ally And Last Dictator Of Europe, Will He Seek Another Term?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Belarus Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin Ally And Last Dictator Of Europe, Will He Seek Another Term?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Belarus Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin Ally And Last Dictator Of Europe, Will He Seek Another Term?
Meet Belarus Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin Ally And Last Dictator Of Europe, Will He Seek Another Term?
Meet Belarus Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin Ally And Last Dictator Of Europe, Will He Seek Another Term?
Meet Belarus Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Putin Ally And Last Dictator Of Europe, Will He Seek Another Term?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?