WATCH: Porn Sensation Mia Khalifa Slams Israeli Attacks On Lebanon, Calls It ‘Nothing Less Than Terrorism’

Lebanese-American media personality Mia Khalifa has emotionally responded to the latest surge of violence in Lebanon and she expressed her deep distress about the humanitarian crisis that was affecting her native land. In a viral social media clip she described the current situation as dystopian because it had created an insane atmosphere which showed her emotional response to the events. The world currently watches military operations across the region while ceasefire negotiations between the parties continue.

WATCH: Mia Khalifa Condemns Israel’s Escalation In Lebanon

Khalifa emphasized the severity and extent of the attacks, citing the news about approximately 160 air strikes in only ten minutes. She says that these strikes have not only targeted strategic places but they have also led to massive destruction of civilian infrastructure, such as homes, schools, and hospitals. She also made claims that not even cemeteries and burial ceremonies were left behind which is an indication of how harsh the scenario was. Her remarks revealed a bleak vision of how fast it was being destroyed and how much people were being affected by being in the conflict.







The matter, Khalifa stressed, is very personal. She talked of the emotional dilemma of seeing violence in a place she identifies with, but at the same time is involved in a world order that she feels is an indirect cause of violence. She challenged the priorities of the international community and contrasted such progress as the development of space with the failure to stop the war. Her frustrations represent a more general mood of the diaspora communities that are both remote and heavily impacted by the crisis in their home countries. Although she had problems expressing her pain, Khalifa took advantage of her platform to raise awareness and unity. She confessed that she felt powerless at times, and she tended to make the voices of people directly involved heard. As she finished her message on an emotional note, she offered her message to the people of Lebanon and made a chilling question to the world: When will it stop? Her words are a bleak reminder of the human burden of war, beyond the political accounts and headlines.

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