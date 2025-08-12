‘Systematic Torture’: Children Among Victims of Abuse by Myanmar Military, Says UN

A recent United Nations investigation has uncovered evidence of systematic torture by Myanmar’s security forces, including severe abuses such as beatings, electric shocks, strangulation, among other things, according to a report published by Reuters on Tuesday. The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) released its findings, based on data collected over a one-year period through June 30.

“We have uncovered significant evidence, including eyewitness testimony, showing systematic torture in Myanmar detention facilities,” IIMM head Nicholas Koumjian reportedly said in a statement accompanying the 16-page report.

The report underlined that some of these incidents resulted in deaths, and children — often detained as proxies for their missing parents — were among those tortured.

Senior Officials Identified

The IIMM, the report said, identified high-level commanders as perpetrators, though it did not release names, stating that investigations are still underway.

According to the report, the evidence is derived from over 1,300 sources, including eyewitness accounts, forensic findings, official documents and photographs.

Muted Response From Authorities

The military-backed government in Myanmar, which has not commented on the report, denied any involvement in atrocities and blamed “terrorists” for unrest, while citing responsibility to maintain peace and security in the region.

Summary Executions and Broader Conflict

The report also documents summary executions allegedly carried out by both security forces and opposition armed groups, identifying those responsible.

Myanmar has been marred by unrest since the 2021 military coup, which triggered civil war in the country. Tens of thousands have since been detained.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing recently ended a four-year state of emergency and installed himself as acting president, hinting at a possible government reformation ahead of a planned election.

Facing Challenges Ahead

The IIMM, which has been scrutinising human rights abuses in Myanmar since 2011, had tracked atrocities against the Rohingya in 2017 as well as violations post-coup, the report said.

The group, which is also reportedly aiding investigations in Britain, has warned that UN budget cuts jeopardise its ability to sustain critical work and justice efforts.

“These financial pressures threaten the Mechanism’s ability to sustain its critical work and to continue supporting international and national justice efforts,” the report states, per Reuters.

