Home > World > Who is Narges Mohammadi? Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Says Iran Threatening Her Life After Its War With Israel

Who is Narges Mohammadi? Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Says Iran Threatening Her Life After Its War With Israel

Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has said that Iran's intelligence agents have threatened her with "physical elimination" following her criticism of the regime. The threats come as Iran intensifies crackdowns after the country's war with Israel. Mohammadi remains defiant, continuing her activism from prison furlough.

Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi says Iran’s security agents threatened her life amid rising crackdowns after the country’s recent war with Israel. (Image courtesy: X/@nargesfnd)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 21:30:01 IST

Narges Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and long-time human rights activist, has reportedly received life-threatening warnings from Iran’s security services. 

Threats of ‘Physical Elimination’ Amid Rising Crackdowns

According to the Norwegian Nobel Committee and Mohammadi’s advocacy group, the Free Narges Coalition, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has threatened her with “physical elimination”.

“The clear message, in her own words, is that ‘I have been directly and indirectly threatened with ‘physical elimination’ by agents of the regime,'” the Nobel Committee said in a post on X Friday.

“Mohammadi was awarded the prize for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all. In an urgent phone call with Jørgen Watne Frydnes, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Ms. Mohammadi stated that she has – both through her lawyers and through indirect channels – received warnings,” the Nobel Committee’s social media post read.

Expressing deep concern over threats against Mohammadi as well as “Iranian citizens with a critical voice”, the committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes further called upon the authorities to “safeguard not only their lives, but also their freedom of expression.” 

Rising Tensions After Israel-Iran War

The threats come amid a crackdown in Iran following its recent 12-day war with Israel. Tehran has reportedly conducted mass arrests and executions in the aftermath, fuelling concerns that human rights defenders like Mohammadi could be the potential targets.

Mohammadi, 53, has remained an outspoken figure even while on medical furlough from Evin Prison, where she is serving a 13-year, 9-month sentence, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

According to the report, she’s been charged with “collusion against state security” and for spreading “propaganda against the government.” 

When Mohammadi Criticised Both Iranian and Israeli Governments

During the course of the reignited Israel-Iran conflict which saw both sides engaging militarily and subsequently witnessing death and destruction, Mohammadi gave interviews to international media, sharply criticising both the Iranian and Israeli governments. She recently told The Wall Street Journal, “In Iran, there is a misogynistic and religious government helmed by (Supreme Leader Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei who has taken us to hell while promising paradise,” adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is taking us to hell while promising freedom and democracy.”

ALSO READ: Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites

