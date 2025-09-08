Nepal sees deadliest protests in 20 years; 19 killed amid social media ban unrest

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 8 (ANI): Nepal witnessed its deadliest day of protests in two decades on Monday, as security forces opened fire on demonstrators across multiple districts, leaving at least 19 people dead. The fatalities, including a 12-year-old child, mark the highest single-day toll since the 2006 movement that overthrew King Gyanendra and ended the monarchy.

In response to the escalating violence, the Nepali cabinet convened an emergency meeting Monday evening and formed an investigation committee tasked with examining the causes of the unrest. “The committee has been given 15-day time to prepare the report and submit it, looking into the aspects of how the situation escalated and the possible factors behind it. TOR (Terms of Reference) has been drafted accordingly,” a source told ANI.

The protests, which drew thousands of youths, were initially sparked by public outrage over rampant corruption and a government ban on 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat. Demonstrators gathered from 9 AM (local time) at Maitighar in Kathmandu, voicing their dissent against the restrictions and broader governance issues.

The unrest quickly turned violent when protestors attempted to enter the Parliament building, setting fire to its entrance. Police responded by using water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition from inside the building. Seventeen people were killed in Kathmandu alone, while two deaths were recorded in Sunsari district.

Following the day’s bloodshed, Nepal’s Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned from his post, submitting his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the emergency cabinet meeting. “The Home Minister had made it clear in the Nepali Congress meeting that he will be stepping down from the post on moral grounds. He tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister during the cabinet meeting this evening,” a source confirmed ANI.

The government imposed curfews across several districts to curb further unrest. In Rupandehi, the administration enforced curfews in Butwal and Bhairahawa from 4 PM to 10 PM, restricting gatherings, rallies, protests, meetings, and sit-ins within designated zones. In Sunsari district, curfew was ordered around Itahari’s main square from 3:30 PM until further notice, reflecting the intensity of the protests outside Kathmandu.

The tragic day drew international concern, with Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal, expressing deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries. In a Facebook post, she extended condolences to the families of the deceased and urged all parties to exercise “maximum restraint and vigilance,” calling on the government to ensure an environment where citizens can safely and peacefully exercise their democratic rights.

Eyewitness accounts painted a grim picture of the violence. “First of all, my college is right near the site from where the protest started. As I was going out, I saw a lot of people protesting. As an individual, as a Nepali citizen, something compelled me, and along with my friends, I joined the protest. Before coming, I felt like I had become a different person in a different sense after witnessing what was happening. It saddens me to see how the people we are protesting against do not care about us,” one protestor told ANI.

Another protestor added, “We are here to protest against corruption and the social media ban. People are dying in the streets; I have seen more than 15 people shot dead. There are not enough ambulances, and hospitals are running out of resources. The government does not care about us; they are killing children, students in school uniforms with ID cards. This government does not care about us.”

In light of the unrest, Nepal’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) called the use of excessive force “regrettable,” emphasizing that the Constitution and international human rights law guarantee the right to peaceful dissent. The commission urged authorities to implement strict security measures, provide relief and compensation to victims’ families, ensure free treatment for the injured, and conduct a thorough investigation to hold perpetrators accountable. Protestors were also reminded to maintain peaceful and disciplined demonstrations to avoid further escalation.

Monday’s violence underscores the ongoing tensions in Nepal over governance, corruption, and civil liberties, highlighting the urgent need for dialogue and measured responses to prevent further loss of life. (ANI)

