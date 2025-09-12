LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > World > Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 01:08:07 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 11 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel’s recent strike in Qatar targeting Hamas leaders, invoking the memory of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. He framed Hamas’ October 7, 2023, assault on Israel as a parallel moment of mass terror.

“We remember September 11. On that day, Islamist terrorists committed the worst savagery on American soil since the founding of the United States,” Netanyahu said. “We also have a September 11. We remember October 7. On that day, Islamist terrorists committed the worst savagery against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

Netanyahu emphasised that Israel’s operation mirrored the US campaign against Al-Qaeda and the killing of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

“What did America do in the wake of September 11? It promised to hunt down the terrorists who committed this heinous crime, wherever they may be. And it also passed a resolution in the Security Council of the U.N. two weeks later that said governments cannot give harbor to terrorists,” he said.

“Yesterday, we acted along those lines. We went after the terrorist masterminds who committed the October 7 massacre. And we did so in Qatar, which gives safe haven to, harbors, finances Hamas, and grants its terrorist chieftains sumptuous villas. It gives them everything.”

The premier addressed international criticism, calling it hypocritical. “Now, the various countries of the world condemn Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves,” he said. “What did they do after America took out Osama bin Laden? Did they say, ‘Oh, what a terrible thing was done to Afghanistan or to Pakistan’? No, they applauded. They should applaud Israel for standing up to the same principles and carrying them out.”

Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Qatar and any nation sheltering terrorists: “You either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will.” His comments came a day after an Israeli strike on Hamas’ leadership in Doha, which killed a Qatari security agent and five others but failed to eliminate the targeted Hamas figures.

The move drew sharp condemnation from Qatar and some Western allies, with US President Donald Trump saying he was “very unhappy about every aspect” of the military operation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar echoed Netanyahu’s framing of the strike on Twitter, writing: “Remember 9/11. Remember the victims. We stand together in our shared fight for freedom and against terror.”

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’ attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive. (ANI/TPS)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: israelisrael-defence-forcestel aviv

RELATED News

Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq
Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Releases Photos of Suspect in Murder Investigation
Nepal Army extends curfew, issues prohibitory orders amid rising unrest
India thanks China on reopening of border crossings for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims after Nepal's protest
President Trump, First Lady Melania attend 24th anniversary of 9/11 attack

LATEST NEWS

"Very important to win first game": Bangladesh skipper Litton Das after victory against Hong Kong
Viral: Altercation Between BMTC Driver And Woman Passenger Turns Reportedly Into Slap Exchange
SC orders SIT with Hindu-Muslim officers to probe assault on 17-year-old in Maharashtra's Akola
Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar
Channing Tatum says his "biggest mistake" was turning down Guillermo del Toro's 'Beauty and the Beast' adaptation
Delhi HC order in Aishwarya Rai case lays strong foundation for Right of Publicity, says Advocate Pravin Anand
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?
Jefferies adds nine major players in buy list of India Equity strategy, including Reliance
"More players in India will play at same platform as top players": Chairman of Commonwealth Games Table Tennis Federation Vivek Kohli
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B
Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar
Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar
Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar
Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

QUICK LINKS