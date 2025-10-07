LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar chatgpt Cryptocurrency Fraud Bihar Elections Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nobel Prize In Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis Awarded For Work On…

Nobel Prize In Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis Awarded For Work On…

Nobel Prize in Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis win this year's award. They are recognised for discovering macroscopic quantum tunnelling and energy quantisation. Their research deepens understanding of quantum mechanics and advances quantum technologies.

2025 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis for breakthroughs in quantum mechanics. Photo: X.
2025 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis for breakthroughs in quantum mechanics. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 7, 2025 15:55:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nobel Prize In Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis Awarded For Work On…

Nobel Prize in Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H Devoret, and John M Martinis have won this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics. The trio has been awarded for their “discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.” Their work has helped deepen the understanding of quantum mechanics by revealing how quantum phenomena can manifest in macroscopic systems. This has paved the way for further research in quantum technologies and its applications.

Who Won Nobel Prize in Physics in 2024?

In 2024, the Nobel Prize in Physics was jointly awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton. They won it for applying physics-based tools to develop foundational methods that underpin modern machine learning.

Also Read: Nobel Prize 2025: Check Full Schedule, Timings, And Where To Watch Live

Hopfield is credited with creating an associative memory system capable of storing and reconstructing images and patterns in data. Hinton developed a method to automatically detect properties in data, enabling systems to identify specific elements in images. 

Nobel Prize in Physiology, Medicine 2025

Earlier on Monday, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 was awarded to Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi.

The trio was recognised for their discoveries in peripheral immune tolerance, a vital process that allows the immune system to defend against harmful microbes while preventing it from attacking the body’s own cells. Their work has had profound implications for understanding autoimmune diseases and immune regulation.

Nobel Prizes in Other Fields

Nobel Prizes are also awarded for excellence in chemistry, literature, and peace, in addition to the physics and medicine categories. Each prize includes an award of 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1.2 million).

The Nobel Prize was established by Alfred Nobel, a Swedish chemist and entrepreneur. In his will, Nobel stipulated that the majority of his estate be dedicated to funding “prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

The announcements for the 2025 Nobel Prizes in chemistry, literature, and peace will continue throughout the week. The economics prize will be awarded on 13 October. The Nobel laureates will formally receive their prizes at a ceremony in Sweden in December.

Also Read: Nobel Prize 2025: Who Are Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi, Winners Of Nobel Prize In Medicine

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 3:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4Nobel Prize 2025Nobel Prize physicsWorld news

RELATED News

State Department Daybook
Donald Trump Responds To Reports Claiming He Told Benjamin Netanyahu To Be ‘F*cking Negative’, Here Is What He Said
AMD And OpenAI Partnership: Forget Your Phone, This Might Be The Future
WATCH: Donald Trump Makes TikTok Comeback, Boasts ‘I Saved The App’, Tells Users ‘You Owe Me…’
IED Blast In Pakistan’s Jaffar Express Train, Six Coaches Derailed, Baloch Army Suspected Behind The Blast

LATEST NEWS

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 08, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus To Likely To Have Some Disagreements With Their Boss
Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?
Global crypto ETFs attract record $5.95 billion as bitcoin scales new highs
Who Is Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Contestant Malti Chahar? Why Is Tanya Mittal Unhappy With Deepak Chahar’s Sister In BB19?
Mood Food: How Your Emotions Affect What You Eat (and Why It Matters)
New Research Links Microplastic Exposure to Increased Risk of Colon Cancer, Say Scientists
Global Business & Education Summit 2025 at UK Parliament Unites World Leaders for Purposeful Progress
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Return Dates Confirmed, Check Complete Schedule
Stock market Today: Dalal Street Cheers As Nifty Crosses 25,100 And Sensex Surges 136 Points
Nobel Prize In Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis Awarded For Work On…
Nobel Prize In Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis Awarded For Work On…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nobel Prize In Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis Awarded For Work On…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nobel Prize In Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis Awarded For Work On…
Nobel Prize In Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis Awarded For Work On…
Nobel Prize In Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis Awarded For Work On…
Nobel Prize In Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis Awarded For Work On…

QUICK LINKS