Nobel Prize In Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret & John M. Martinis Awarded For Work On…

Nobel Prize in Physics 2025: John Clarke, Michel H Devoret, and John M Martinis have won this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics. The trio has been awarded for their “discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.” Their work has helped deepen the understanding of quantum mechanics by revealing how quantum phenomena can manifest in macroscopic systems. This has paved the way for further research in quantum technologies and its applications.

Who Won Nobel Prize in Physics in 2024?

In 2024, the Nobel Prize in Physics was jointly awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton. They won it for applying physics-based tools to develop foundational methods that underpin modern machine learning.

Hopfield is credited with creating an associative memory system capable of storing and reconstructing images and patterns in data. Hinton developed a method to automatically detect properties in data, enabling systems to identify specific elements in images.

Nobel Prize in Physiology, Medicine 2025

Earlier on Monday, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 was awarded to Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi.

The trio was recognised for their discoveries in peripheral immune tolerance, a vital process that allows the immune system to defend against harmful microbes while preventing it from attacking the body’s own cells. Their work has had profound implications for understanding autoimmune diseases and immune regulation.

Nobel Prizes in Other Fields

Nobel Prizes are also awarded for excellence in chemistry, literature, and peace, in addition to the physics and medicine categories. Each prize includes an award of 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1.2 million).

The Nobel Prize was established by Alfred Nobel, a Swedish chemist and entrepreneur. In his will, Nobel stipulated that the majority of his estate be dedicated to funding “prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

The announcements for the 2025 Nobel Prizes in chemistry, literature, and peace will continue throughout the week. The economics prize will be awarded on 13 October. The Nobel laureates will formally receive their prizes at a ceremony in Sweden in December.

