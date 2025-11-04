LIVE TV
NYC Mayoral Race: Is Zohran Mamdani Getting Campaign Funds From A Hamas-Linked Outfit? Democrat Faces Backlash After His Mentor Linda Sarsour Makes Shocking Allegations

Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign faces backlash after reports linked his funding to CAIR, an organization under U.S. investigation for alleged Hamas ties. His mentor, Linda Sarsour, claimed credit for his rise, sparking a major controversy days before the New York election.

Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour has made shocking claims against Zohran Mamdani (PHOTO: WIKI COMMONS)
Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour has made shocking claims against Zohran Mamdani (PHOTO: WIKI COMMONS)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 4, 2025 19:14:39 IST

The incumbent, who is mostly considered the leader of the race, Zohran Mamdani, will know his fate as the results will be announced on November 4.

A report by The New York Post revealed that Linda Sarsour, a longtime political mentor and ally of Mamdani, was bragging that she, as well as the nonprofit that Mamdani is affiliated with and linked to Hamas, had assisted his political climb.

Linda Sarsour’s Remarks Spark Controversy

She cited the Unity and Justice Fund PAC, an organisation sponsored by CAIR, as the biggest institutional contributor to the pro-Zohran super PAC in New York.

According to public filings, the Unity and Justice PAC gave almost 120,000 dollars (approximately, 25 crores) to the Lower Costs PAC, a New York based organization backing Mamdani, of the close to 3 million dollars collected in this election year.

CAIR comes under Congressional investigation

The revelation is related to the funding because CAIR is under the investigation of U.S. lawmakers such as Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) who have pressed the U.S. Treasury Department to investigate whether or not the organisation is being financially contributed by Hamas.

According to The New York Post, evidence presented in a recent congressional hearing indicated that the nonprofit could have been receiving seed money by the specified terrorist group.

The charges have been an omen in Mamdani campaign as it casts doubt on whether or not he accepted donations by a group that is under scrutiny by the federal government.

The statements made by Sarsour are politically controversial.

Another video, which was released on Monday, has Sarsour, a vocal advocate of Hamas, alluding to the fact that she will disclose more information about Mamdani and his fast political rise and that he was reportedly financially supported by CAIR after the election ends.

Sarsour, aged 45, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) together with Mamdani also promised to hold him to account in case he would not deliver on his left-wing and Marxist campaign promises.

When Zohran is inaugurated in January, and we go on with this mayor, we must be the people outside, she said.

She has included that Mamdani is obliged to make his critics remember that he is accountable to the constituents, the activists and organisers who assisted him ascend to power – something that has been largely viewed as one of the indications that she would be a force to reckon with should he win the elections.

Mamdani challenges Cuomo, Sliwa in three-way race.

And now, Mamdani, who previously beat former Governor Andrew Cuomo at the Democratic primary, will run against Cuomo (as an independent candidate) and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the general election on Tuesday.

His campaign has been accompanied by an increasing controversy regarding its supposed financial connections with CAIR, which has further created a new element of tension to what is already one of the most hotly contested political fights in the history of New York City.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 7:14 PM IST
Coldrif Cough Syrup Deaths: Absconding Doctor’s Wife Jyoti Soni Arrested by Madhya Pradesh SIT

