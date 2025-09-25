LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pak: Traders in PoGB continue sit-in despite conditional tax exemptions

Pak: Traders in PoGB continue sit-in despite conditional tax exemptions

Pak: Traders in PoGB continue sit-in despite conditional tax exemptions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 18:37:07 IST

PoGB [Pakistan], September 25 (ANI): Traders in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have decided to continue their sit-in despite the government agreeing to conditionally exempt imports routed through the Sost Dry Port from key federal taxes, trade leader Javed Hussain, who has been leading the protest, Dawn reported on Thursday.

Traders in PoGB have been staging the sit-in since July, blocking the port to protest against taxation policies and the suspension of customs clearance. Following talks in Islamabad between the federal government, the PoGB administration and local business leaders, it was announced that tax exemptions would be granted on imports through the port, provided the goods were for local consumption and subject to strict eligibility conditions. The exemptions were capped at PKR 4 billion annually.

Hussain said traders rejected the settlement. “After the agreement and its announcement in Islamabad, it was suggested to us to end the protest. But we don’t agree with this [suggestion] and have decided to continue the sit-in and keep the trade suspended,” he said, as reported by Dawn.

He added that traders would now meet with their representative body that held talks with the government. “If its members were able to give a satisfactory justification regarding yesterday’s agreement, traders would deliberate on whether to continue the protest,” Hussain said.

“Setting a limit on imports and placing a cap of PKR 4bn goes against our demands,” he asserted, adding that traders’ demands were based on PoGB’s “legal status” in the country and the “exemption it was provided under the Constitution.”

According to Hussain, the Islamabad decision contradicted these principles. “We are of the view that by setting a limit on imports, decision-makers have [failed to resolve] the fundamental dispute,” he said.

He further pointed out that no statutory regulatory order (SRO) had been issued so far, only an agreement finalised. “We are carefully reviewing the provisions of this agreement,” Hussain told Dawn. He reiterated that traders were not satisfied and could move to a “Plan C.”

The trade leader said stakeholders would also be consulted to discuss the shortcomings of the agreement before any decision to end the protest. He questioned why “dozens of containers that were stuck for several months” were not being cleared through an SRO, and why other procedures were being adopted instead. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: constitutional-exemptionislamabadjaved hussainpakpakistanpakistan-occupied-gilgit-baltistanpogbprotestsit-insost-dry-portsrotax-exemptionstraderstraders-protest

RELATED News

Trump swaps Biden portrait with autopen image in Presidential Walk of Fame
French Ambassador Thierry Mathou in Mumbai to honour JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal, boost Indo-French ties
ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation
Baloch voices silenced: Mand demonstrators targeted by Pakistani security forces
US Publicly Admits Relation With India Has Hit Turbulence, President Trump Is Not Shy About…

LATEST NEWS

26th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit & Greatest Brands and Leaders 2025 Asia, Africa & Americas
Gujarat CM Patel chairs high-level meeting ahead of '12th annual Chintan Shibir'
L'Oreal Paris to host its public runway show 'Le défilé' at The Hotel De Ville
Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?
CBC Hyderabad Participated In Nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025′ Drive
Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases "Pali Model" as blueprint for rural enterprise growth
Olympian Sajan Prakash eyes 200m butterfly glory, Asian Games preparations during Asian Aquatic Championship
Central Government Cancels Sonam Wangchuk’s NGO License Used To Receive Foreign Funding
Indian Captain SuryaKumar Yadav In Trouble? Faces ICC Scrutiny, Read To Know Why
Telangana Weather: Heavy Rains Forecast, CM Revanth Reddy Puts Administration On High Alert
Pak: Traders in PoGB continue sit-in despite conditional tax exemptions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pak: Traders in PoGB continue sit-in despite conditional tax exemptions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pak: Traders in PoGB continue sit-in despite conditional tax exemptions
Pak: Traders in PoGB continue sit-in despite conditional tax exemptions
Pak: Traders in PoGB continue sit-in despite conditional tax exemptions
Pak: Traders in PoGB continue sit-in despite conditional tax exemptions

QUICK LINKS