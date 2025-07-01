Live Tv
Pakistan Assumes UNSC Presidency For July, Plans Two High-Level Events

Pakistan on Tuesday assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for July 2025 — its first since 2013. During its term, Pakistan plans to host two high-level events focused on 'global peace and multilateral cooperation'.

Pakistan takes UNSC presidency for July. Photo/X.

July 1, 2025

Pakistan is assuming the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of July 2025, an official handout shared on Tuesday revealed.

According to a handout from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and multiple domestic media reports, the country plans to host two key high-level signature events during its presidency.

Pakistan Plans To Host Two ‘High-Level United Nations Security Council Events’

The Foreign Ministry said, the first event will be an open debate scheduled for July 22 on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes.” The second event, a briefing on “Cooperation between the United Nations and Regional and Sub-Regional Organisations,” will be held on July 24.

According to the statement, both events will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Munir Akram To Chair The Meetings

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir c, will preside over the Council’s meetings, acording to the reports. 

Ambassador Akram  while speaking about the current global challenges, said he was “fully aware of the complex geo-political scenario, growing instability and threats to international peace and security, marked by rising conflicts and deepening humanitarian crises.”

Reports say that Ambassador Akram has already met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. the rreports furtehr reveal that Ambassador Akram has briefed UN Secretary-General on the Council’s programme of work for July.

Pakistan Calls To Work In Line With United Nations Security Council Charter 

Munir Akram said that Pakistan is looking forwar to work with the Council in line with its primary responsibility under the Charter.

 “As a country that has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy, Pakistan brings a principled and balanced perspective to the Security Council’s work shaped by its own experience, and longstanding contribution to UN’s peacekeeping and peace-building efforts, ”media reports quoted Ambassador Munir Akram

“We look forward to working with all Council members for collective, timely action by the Council in line with its primary responsibility under the Charter and expectations of broader UN membership,” Ambassador Munir Akram added.

Also Read: Pakistan: Annual Human Rights Report Reveals Democratic Collapse, Blasphemy Lynchings, Surge In Terrorism

