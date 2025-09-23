LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank

Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank

Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 18:25:06 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 23 (ANI): A recent World Bank (WB) report has raised alarms over the increasing poverty rate in Pakistan, emphasising the urgency for long-term, inclusive reforms to safeguard the country’s most vulnerable communities, according to Dawn.

According to the latest report, the poverty rate has increased by 7% over the past three years, standing at 25.3% as of 2024-25.

The report, titled “Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity: Pakistan’s Poverty, Equity and Resilience Assessment,” represents the first in-depth examination of poverty and welfare in Pakistan in more than two decades, as highlighted by Dawn in its coverage.

The study utilises over 25 years of data from household surveys, spatial analysis, projections, and various administrative sources.

Dawn reported that after a consistent decline from 64.3% in 2001-02 to 21.9% in 2018-19, the national poverty rate has been rising again since 2020.

The World Bank attributes this reversal to a series of overlapping crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, inflationary pressures, severe flooding, and macroeconomic instability.

Moreover, it notes that the earlier gains in poverty reduction were driven by a consumption-led growth model, which has now exhausted its potential.

According to Dawn, the report found that much of the earlier reduction in poverty was due to increased income from non-agricultural labour, with many families transitioning from farming to service-sector jobs.

However, Pakistan’s structural transformation has been slow and uneven, which has limited job creation, diversification, and productivity growth.

The study also underscores the challenges of informal employment, which still accounts for over 85% of jobs, and notes that women and youth remain largely excluded from the labour force.

In addition to economic concerns, the report highlights severe social deficits. Nearly 40% of Pakistani children are stunted, a quarter of primary-aged children are not in school, and three-quarters of those who do attend struggle with basic reading comprehension, as reported by Dawn.

Basic services also lag behind: by 2018, only half of households had safely managed drinking water, and nearly one-third lacked access to safe sanitation.

Dawn further noted the World Bank’s emphasis on persistent regional disparities. Rural poverty remains more than double the rate seen in urban areas, and many districts that were underdeveloped decades ago still face the same conditions today. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: economic-concernsjob-creationpakpakistanpovertypoverty-ratereportrural-povertyurban-areaswbwb-reportworld-bank

RELATED News

Britain faces £2 trillion Palestinian reparations demand after its recognition by UK PM Starmer
India, Australia boost critical minerals partnership to secure battery supply chains, cut China's dominance
Russian President Putin Gives Chilling Nuclear Warning, Warns Of Arms Race As Donald Trump Calls..
Singaporean Influencer Steals ₹40,000 Worth Make-Up But Instead Of Jail Gets Asked To Wear Electronic Tag With Night Curfew
Afghan Boy Wheel-Well Stowaway: How Rare Is It To Survive While Hiding In An Airplane Landing Gear?

LATEST NEWS

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee invited the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Grace Diamond Jubilee Dussehra Celebrations
Amit Shah participates in tree plantation drive in Gandhinagar under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: THIS Star Batter Of Bangladesh Might Miss Tomorrow’s Game!
Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank
Karan Johar receives National Film Award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
71st National Awards: Rani Mukerji gets Best Actress award for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'
Stop Blaming Discipline: Why Retail Traders Lose in Modern Markets and How AI Levels the Field
Former Yorkshire cricketer, reputed international umpire Dickie Bird dies at 92
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: What Changes Can We Expect In India’s Playing XI?
Viral Thane Video: BJP Workers Forcefully Drape A Saree On Congress Worker Over Morphed Video of PM Modi
Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank
Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank
Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank
Pakistan's poverty rate rises to 25.3% in 2024-25: World Bank

QUICK LINKS