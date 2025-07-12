Who Will Replace Pam Bondi As Attorney General After Epstein List Controversy?

The US Department of Justice and FBI, earlier this week, announced that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not have a “client list.” The announcement contradicted the previous statements by Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi had earlier claimed that such a list was “on her desk,” but as soon the DOJ said there are is no such client list, her statement that has since drawn intense criticism from the supporters as well as critics. Some prominent MAGA supporters have even called for her resignation, questioning her handling of the Epstein investigation.

Will General Pam Bondi Resign As Attorney General?

With growing calls for Bondi’s departure, speculation has emerged regarding her potential replacement. Various names have been suggested as candidates for the Attorney General position.

MAGA activist Laura Loomer claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a leading contender. She wrote on Friday, “If Blondi is fired, I’m told @Ron DeSantis has been considered/floated for the role of Attorney General by some over the last few months.”

Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) is saying that if Pam Bondi is ever fired/resigned that Ron DeSantis could be up for the job. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/QbgZCbsXa3 — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) July 11, 2025

Loomer also noted internal GOP dynamics, stating, “There’s also a private push behind the scenes by some GOP donors who want to see Ken Paxton as AG, but he has US Senate aspirations.” She added, “However, discussions have been taking place for several months about who could be Blondi’s replacement if she ever was fired or resigned. She has not done a good job as AG and everyone knows it.”

Who All Can Replace General Pam Bondi?

At Friday’s Turning Point USA summit, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly proposed two other possible candidates: Jeanine Pirro and Harmeet Dhillon. Kelly commented, “Jeanine Pirro is totally confirmable. She will be great.” She also said, “Harmeet Dhillon could also do it.”

In a separate development, former Congressman George Santos hinted on X that Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) might be considered for the role. Santos posted, “Matt Gaetz is MIA at Turning Points USA tonight! Something is in motion!”

When a user reminded Santos that the Attorney General position requires Senate confirmation, he replied, “Well he can serve 120 days as interim AG and that’s enough to clear this mess up no?”

