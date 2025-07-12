LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash global dust storms blood money ahmedabad plane crash ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash
Home > World > Who Will Replace Pam Bondi As Attorney General After Epstein List Controversy?

Who Will Replace Pam Bondi As Attorney General After Epstein List Controversy?

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi faces mounting pressure to resign after the DOJ and FBI debunked her claim about Jeffrey Epstein’s “client list.” Amid calls for her exit, speculation is rife over who might replace her, with names like Ron DeSantis and Jeanine Pirro emerging as frontrunners. The controversy has ignited a fierce debate within GOP circles about the future leadership of the Attorney General’s office.

Pam Bondi faces calls to resign after DOJ denies Epstein client list; Ron DeSantis and others emerge as potential AG replacements.
Pam Bondi faces calls to resign after DOJ denies Epstein client list; Ron DeSantis and others emerge as potential AG replacements. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 14:51:28 IST

The US Department of Justice and FBI, earlier this week, announced that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not have a “client list.” The announcement contradicted the previous statements by Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi had earlier claimed that such a list was “on her desk,” but as soon the DOJ said there are is no such client list, her statement that has since drawn intense criticism from the supporters as well as critics. Some prominent MAGA supporters have even called for her resignation, questioning her handling of the Epstein investigation.

Also Read: Why Was Steve Jobs ‘Jealous’ of Alexander the Great? His 1985 AI Prediction Explains — Watch

Will General Pam Bondi Resign As Attorney General?

With growing calls for Bondi’s departure, speculation has emerged regarding her potential replacement. Various names have been suggested as candidates for the Attorney General position.

MAGA activist Laura Loomer claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a leading contender. She wrote on Friday, “If Blondi is fired, I’m told @Ron DeSantis has been considered/floated for the role of Attorney General by some over the last few months.”

Loomer also noted internal GOP dynamics, stating, “There’s also a private push behind the scenes by some GOP donors who want to see Ken Paxton as AG, but he has US Senate aspirations.” She added, “However, discussions have been taking place for several months about who could be Blondi’s replacement if she ever was fired or resigned. She has not done a good job as AG and everyone knows it.”

Who All Can Replace General Pam Bondi?

At Friday’s Turning Point USA summit, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly proposed two other possible candidates: Jeanine Pirro and Harmeet Dhillon. Kelly commented, “Jeanine Pirro is totally confirmable. She will be great.” She also said, “Harmeet Dhillon could also do it.”

In a separate development, former Congressman George Santos hinted on X that Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) might be considered for the role. Santos posted, “Matt Gaetz is MIA at Turning Points USA tonight! Something is in motion!”

When a user reminded Santos that the Attorney General position requires Senate confirmation, he replied, “Well he can serve 120 days as interim AG and that’s enough to clear this mess up no?”

Also Read: Is Kash Patel About To Quit? FBI Director ‘Furious’ Over Epstein Files As Dan Bongino Threatens To Resign

Tags: Pam BondiRon DeSantisUS Department of Justice

More News

Yang Hansen Wows in Summer League Debut, Blazers Crush Warriors by 33
Iranian Missile Strikes Hit US Communications Dome at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Satellite Images Show
Dating Tips: 4 Outdated Traits That No Longer Impress Women in 2025
“It Is Not Right To Say Anything……” Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Reacted To Radhika Yadav Case
Did Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani ‘Finally’ Confirm His Relationship With Elli AvrRam? Social Media Post Drops Big Hint
Viral Video | Rescued Labrador Dali Turns Artist, Raises ₹35,000 Through Paintings For Stray Dog Rescue In Hyderabad
Mercedes-Benz Launches GLS AMG Line In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.40 Crore With Sporty New Features
Ram Charan Unveils Shiva Rajkumar’s Fierce Look As Gournaidu In Upcoming Sports Actioner: Honoured To Be Sharing Screen
Is Siddharth Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 A Copy Of Tamil Film Pariyerum Perumal?
Pride on the Line: Poland and Denmark Eye Strong Finish in EURO 2025 Group C Clash (Where To Watch, Predicted Line-ups)

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?