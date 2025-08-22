White House Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil – What He Said About ‘Maharaja Tariffs’ Will Shock You

India is a “Maharaj” in tariffs and is running a “profiteering scheme” by using discounted Russian crude oil, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has said. His remarks add to the growing criticism from Washington over India’s energy ties with Moscow.

Jaishankar Defends India’s Oil Purchases From Russia

Navarro’s comments came on the same day India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar responded to U.S. criticism, pointing out that Washington had itself urged New Delhi to help stabilize global energy markets by purchasing Russian crude oil.

Relations between India and the United States have entered a tense phase after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, including an additional 25 percent levy linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude.

Peter Navarro Takes Aim At India’s Refining Industry

Navarro told reporters in Washington, “Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India virtually bought no Russian oil… It was like almost one per cent of their need. The percentage has now gone up to 35 per cent.”

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro on India: “Nonsense that India needs Russian Oil” “Profiteering by Indian refiners” “India has Maharaja tariffs” “Road to peace runs thru New Delhi” pic.twitter.com/w64a9nRg2P — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 21, 2025

The White House adviser alleged that India’s claim of needing Russian oil to meet energy requirements was unfounded. “They get cheap Russian oil and make refined products which they sell at premium prices in Europe, Africa and Asia,” he said. “It is purely profiteering by the Indian refining industry.”

‘Maharaj in Tariff’

Navarro further lashed out at India’s trade practices. “What is the net impact on Americans because of our trade with India? They are Maharaj in tariff, higher non-tariff barriers, massive trade deficit etc and that hurts American workers and American business,” he stated.

According to Navarro, the money India earns from trade with the U.S. is diverted to buy Russian oil. “The Russians use the money to build arms and kill Ukrainians and Americans tax-payers have to provide more aid and military hardware to Ukrainians. That’s insane,” he said.

Peter Navarro Says India Is Csoying Up To China

He accused India of failing to acknowledge its role in the conflict.

“India does not want to recognise its role in the bloodshed,” Navarro asserted, adding that New Delhi was running a “profiteering scheme.”

The White House adviser also claimed India was “cosying up to” Chinese President Xi Jinping.

