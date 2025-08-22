LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
Home > World > White House Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil – What He Said About ‘Maharaja Tariffs’ Will Shock You

White House Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil – What He Said About ‘Maharaja Tariffs’ Will Shock You

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has sharply criticized India, calling it a "Maharaj in tariffs" and accusing it of running a "profiteering scheme" by refining discounted Russian crude. His remarks came as India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar defended New Delhi’s oil purchases, saying they help stabilize global energy markets. The comments come amid heightened trade tensions after President Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods.

Peter Navarro slams India’s Russian oil imports, calls it profiteering, as Jaishankar defends purchases amid US tensions. Photo/X.
Peter Navarro slams India’s Russian oil imports, calls it profiteering, as Jaishankar defends purchases amid US tensions. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 22, 2025 08:12:41 IST

India is a “Maharaj” in tariffs and is running a “profiteering scheme” by using discounted Russian crude oil, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has said. His remarks add to the growing criticism from Washington over India’s energy ties with Moscow.

Jaishankar Defends India’s Oil Purchases From Russia

Navarro’s comments came on the same day India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar responded to U.S. criticism, pointing out that Washington had itself urged New Delhi to help stabilize global energy markets by purchasing Russian crude oil.

Relations between India and the United States have entered a tense phase after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, including an additional 25 percent levy linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude.

Peter Navarro Takes Aim At India’s Refining Industry

Navarro told reporters in Washington, “Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India virtually bought no Russian oil… It was like almost one per cent of their need. The percentage has now gone up to 35 per cent.”

The White House adviser alleged that India’s claim of needing Russian oil to meet energy requirements was unfounded. “They get cheap Russian oil and make refined products which they sell at premium prices in Europe, Africa and Asia,” he said. “It is purely profiteering by the Indian refining industry.”

‘Maharaj in Tariff’

Navarro further lashed out at India’s trade practices. “What is the net impact on Americans because of our trade with India? They are Maharaj in tariff, higher non-tariff barriers, massive trade deficit etc and that hurts American workers and American business,” he stated.

According to Navarro, the money India earns from trade with the U.S. is diverted to buy Russian oil. “The Russians use the money to build arms and kill Ukrainians and Americans tax-payers have to provide more aid and military hardware to Ukrainians. That’s insane,” he said.

Peter Navarro Says India Is Csoying Up To China

He accused India of failing to acknowledge its role in the conflict. 

“India does not want to recognise its role in the bloodshed,” Navarro asserted, adding that New Delhi was running a “profiteering scheme.”

The White House adviser also claimed India was “cosying up to” Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also Read: Trump Aide Peter Navarro Issues Big Statement, Says India Doesn’t Need Russian Oil: ‘What You’re Doing…’

Tags: Peter Navarros. jaishankarus news

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
White House Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil – What He Said About ‘Maharaja Tariffs’ Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

White House Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil – What He Said About ‘Maharaja Tariffs’ Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

White House Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil – What He Said About ‘Maharaja Tariffs’ Will Shock You
White House Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil – What He Said About ‘Maharaja Tariffs’ Will Shock You
White House Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil – What He Said About ‘Maharaja Tariffs’ Will Shock You
White House Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil – What He Said About ‘Maharaja Tariffs’ Will Shock You

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?