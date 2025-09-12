LIVE TV
Home > World > PM Modi and Mauritius PM agree to expand ties in health, tech and security

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 12, 2025 06:29:04 IST

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India] September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he held wide-ranging talks with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi and that both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security and more.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “His coming to Kashi becomes even more special considering the cultural significance of this city and the strong cultural linkages between India and Mauritius. We reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional as well as global issues. We agreed to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security and more.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this is the first time the prime ministers of India and Mauritius are holding official talks in Varanasi.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told ANI, “This is a significant day in India-Mauritius relations. A new history begins today. This is the first time that the PMs of both countries, PM Narendra Modi and Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam, are holding official talks in Kashi city. India and Mauritius relations are connected to the lanes of Kashi, to the Ganga ghat… People from several families here went to Mauritius. Since then, a new history, a new chapter began between both nations.”

The MEA also highlighted cultural and spiritual linkages between the two nations. “Tomorrow morning, the Mauritius PM will go for the darshan of Kashi Vishwanath. We have seen the links of the Jyotirlinga of Kashi Vishwanath in Mauritius. It is believed that there is a Jyotirlinga in a lake there too. So, these links between both nations bring blessings to the relations between the two nations,” Jaiswal said.

Both leaders also agreed to step up collaboration in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy and maritime security, with Modi calling Mauritius a key partner for India in the Indian Ocean region.

Earlier, the leaders held a bilateral meeting in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi and greeted each other, reflecting the bonhomie and the strength of India-Mauritius ties.

Addressing a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting and the exchange of documents, PM Modi said that it was a moment of pride for him to welcome Ramgoolam in Kashi.

PM Modi said, “While we welcome today our friends from Mauritius, this is not just formal meeting but a spiritual meeting, that is why I am proud to say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but one family. Mauritius is an important pillar of India’s neighbourhood first policy and vision Mahasagar.”

“From ancient times, Kashi has been the symbol of Indian civilisation and the soul of culture. Our culture and traditions reached Mauritius from India centuries ago and got absorbed in the life there. Like the continuous flow of Ganga in Kashi, the steady flow of Indian culture has been enriching and making Mauritius prosperous”, PM Modi said.

PM Modi also reflected upon his visit to Mauritius in March earlier this year as the guest for the National Day celebrations and how the leaders had upgraded the relationship to “enhanced strategic partnership”.

He highlighted in his remarks that during today’s bilateral meeting the leaders took stock of the various aspects of the India-Mauritius ties.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had called upon PM Ramgoolam here in Varanasi.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that they discussed the multifaceted partnership and reaffirmed commitment to strengthening the India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership anchored in shared history, culture and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: indiaIndia Mauritius Tiesmauritiusnavinchandra-ramgoolampm modi’

