PM Modi expresses condolences on demise of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 09:29:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, describing it as a profound loss to the Kingdom and the Islamic world.

In a post on X, PM Modi conveyed his thoughts and prayers for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people.

“Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief,” the Prime Minister said.

The announcement of the Grand Mufti’s passing was made by the Saudi Royal Court on Tuesday, mourning the loss of the esteemed religious leader who also served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

“The Royal Court announced today the passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh,” a statement from the Royal Court said.

It further stated that the funeral prayers would be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer on Tuesday.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered funeral prayers in absentia at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and all mosques across the Kingdom.

“Funeral prayer will be held for him at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer today. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered that funeral prayers in absentia also be performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and in all mosques across the Kingdom,” the statement read.

The Royal Court highlighted Sheikh Al Al-Sheikh’s significant contributions to Islam and Muslims, stating, “With his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar.” Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended their condolences to his family, the Saudi people, and the global Muslim community. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: condolencescouncil-of-senior-scholarsislamic-worldkingdom-of-saudi-arabiaprime-minister-modireligious-leadersaudi-grand-muftisheikh-abdulaziz

