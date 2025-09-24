“Promoting success of the US-India relationship”: EAM Jaishankar meets US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met US Ambassador to India-designate Sergio Gor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York. Both leaders expressed their commitment to further promoting the success of the bilateral relationship between India and the United States.

In a post on X, the US Special Envoy and Ambassador-designate shared that they look forward to strengthening ties between the two countries.

The official post read, “U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and Ambassador Nominee to India Sergio Gor met with India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. They look forward to further promoting the success of the U.S.-India relationship.”

Earlier, on September 12, Sergio Gor highlighted the “deep friendship” between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Senate confirmation hearing. He emphasised that the personal rapport between the two leaders is a key asset in strengthening the US-India strategic partnership.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor emphasised the unique dynamic between the two world leaders, describing the bond as “incredible” and “unique”, while underlining India’s critical role in regional and global stability.

“Our President has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, which is unique. If you’ve noticed, when he goes after other nations, he tends to go after their leaders for putting us in that position and for the United States imposing those tariffs. When the President has been critical of India, he goes out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship…” Gor stated, pointing to Trump’s consistent praise for PM Modi even during recent trade tensions.

Gor, the 38-year-old Director of Presidential Personnel in the White House, also outlined his vision for the India-US relationship if confirmed as ambassador.

He also emphasised India’s growing strategic importance to the US interests in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, noting that the bilateral relationship would remain a top priority under his tenure, should he be confirmed.

“India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond… India’s geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share. As Secretary Rubio said, India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world… If confirmed, I will prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India,” he told the committee. (ANI)

