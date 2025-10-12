Qatar Issues Statement, Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Resolve Border Tensions Through Dialogue

The State of Qatar expressed concern over rising tensions along the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Officials warned that the escalation could threaten regional security and stability. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for both countries to address the situation peacefully.

Qatar highlighted the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in preventing further escalation. Regional observers noted that tensions along the Durand Line have increased in recent weeks due to cross-border clashes.

The statement reflects Qatar’s commitment to maintaining stability in South Asia and ensuring that both Pakistan and Afghanistan prioritize peace over conflict.

Statement | Qatar Expresses Concern Over Border Tensions Between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Calls for Dialogue and Restraint#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/uUtnf8KCuN — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) October 11, 2025

Call for Dialogue and Restraint

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy. Officials called on both sides to show restraint in managing border disputes. The ministry encouraged peaceful negotiations to contain differences and reduce the risk of conflict.

Qatar stressed that sustained communication and cooperative measures could help prevent further clashes. Analysts noted that diplomatic engagement is essential to maintaining stability along sensitive border regions.

Heavy shelling going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Durand Line border.#Afghanistan #Taliban #PakistanArmy pic.twitter.com/SsPEKwcK8P — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) October 11, 2025

The statement serves as a reminder of the role of international actors in promoting peace. Qatar reaffirmed that calm and dialogue remain the best tools to protect civilians and maintain regional security.

Support for Regional and International Peace Efforts

Qatar reiterated its support for all regional and international initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and security. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted ongoing efforts by organizations and governments to stabilize border areas.

Qatar emphasized cooperation with multilateral institutions to manage tensions effectively. Analysts said international involvement is crucial in mediating conflicts that could have broader implications. The statement reflected Qatar’s proactive stance on preventing escalation.

Officials called for coordinated action between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and international partners to ensure that border tensions do not destabilize neighboring countries or disrupt regional economic and security cooperation.

Heavy Shelling Between Pakistan And Afghanistan

Afghan forces launched a major offensive against Pakistan late on Saturday, killing at least 12 Pakistani soldiers and injuring several others. The Afghan military reportedly captured multiple Pakistani border posts during the attacks. Sources also confirmed that the Afghan forces seized a significant stockpile of weapons from the captured positions.

Officials said the Afghan operation was a direct retaliation for recent airstrikes conducted by the Pakistan Air Force on Kabul and other Afghan cities. The offensive reflects the escalating tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, highlighting the fragile security situation in the region.

