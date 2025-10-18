Shortage Of Fighter Pilot Trainers In Britain: Indian Instructors To Train RAF Pilots, First Such Move Since World War II

This is of no shock that the British Royal Air Force (RAF) has decided to use Indian flight instructors to train its pilots because of a severe shortage of qualified instructors.

Yes! you read it right, there indeed is severe shortage of trained and qualified instructor and therefore first time since World War II, Indian instructors will train the British pilots making a significant partnership between India and UK in defence sector.

Informing that the Royal Air Force still struggles with technical issues in its BAE Systems Hawk T2 advanced jet trainers. Frequent engine failures and maintenance problems have cut flight hours and disrupted pilot training schedules.

Because of the said challenges, the RAF has started sending some trainee pilots abroad for training. The aging condition of the Hawk T2 aircraft and delays in getting replacement trainers have made things worse. These issues have limited the RAF’s ability to keep a full team of qualified instructors, leading to the new partnership with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

India’s Hawk Fleet Strengthens Global Training Ties

The Indian Air Force has a large fleet of Hawk aircraft, built under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This gives Indian instructors a lot of experience with this type of aircraft, making them well-suited to help the RAF with pilot training.

The collaboration between India and the UK aims to strengthen military cooperation and show India’s strong aviation training skills. Defence officials said that the partnership highlights India’s growing reputation in aviation training.

The initiative reflects both countries’ efforts to improve operational readiness and increase the efficiency of pilot training programs.

The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has cut its fast-jet pilot training program from 248 weeks to 187 weeks to speed up the process. The new schedule aims to reduce the backlog of trainee pilots waiting to be assigned to frontline aircraft.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that the RAF has enough pilots and aircrew for current missions. It also clarified that bringing in Indian instructors is part of a larger plan to improve international defence cooperation, not a reaction to past failures in the British training system.

