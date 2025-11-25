LIVE TV
Home > World > Silent For 12,000 Years, Ethiopia's Volcano Erupts Triggering Mayhem- India Feels The Impact, What Caused It?

Silent For 12,000 Years, Ethiopia’s Volcano Erupts Triggering Mayhem- India Feels The Impact, What Caused It?

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted after 12,000 years, sending 14 km ash clouds across the Red Sea toward India, disrupting flights and highlighting the East African Rift’s volatile geology.

Ethiopia’s Volcano Erupts Triggering Mayhem (Pic: ANI)
Ethiopia’s Volcano Erupts Triggering Mayhem (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 25, 2025 11:32:24 IST

Silent For 12,000 Years, Ethiopia’s Volcano Erupts Triggering Mayhem- India Feels The Impact, What Caused It?

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, after being dormant for almost 12,000 years, unexpectedly erupted on November 23, 2025, which can be considered the geological equivalent of a plot twist. One might say it literally opened its eyes at the start of human civilization and chose this day to make the news and be the center of attraction.

The eruption was quite a show as it sent high ash and sulfur dioxide plumes 14 km (45,000 feet) into the atmosphere, so high that passing planes were frightened and meteorologists had to check their screens again and again.

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano: What Could Have Possibly Awakened This Giant From Its Ancient slumber?

Hayli Gubbi sits right in the middle of the East African Rift System, a gigantic geological battleground where three tectonic plates, the African, Somali, and Arabian, are gradually and slowly moving apart.

The pulling creates so much force that it literally fractures the Earth’s crust, producing a series of cracks and channels that allow magma to rise toward the surface.

The argument is that when the Earth is constantly under such high tension, an eruption is not to be ruled out; it is even more or less anticipated. But in this particular instance, other reasons might have contributed as well.

The adjacent Erta Ale volcano, recognized for its uninterrupted activity, may have had a hand in the matter by enhancing magma displacement in the Earth’s crust, thus increasing the pressure until the Hayli Gubbi volcano finally erupted.

Geographical Reasons Behind The Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano Erruption

  • Geological Location: A Rift in Action: Hayli Gubbi is located in Ethiopia’s Rift Valley, where the Earth’s crust is slowly being pulled apart. These cracks let magma rise up toward the surface.
  • Tectonic Plates In Tug-Of-War: At the Afar Triple Junction, the African Plate, Somali Sub-plate, and Arabian Plate are slowly drifting away from each other. Their breakup forms deep cracks that act like underground highways for rising magma.
  • Magma With A Temper: Scientists believe fresh, fast-moving basaltic magma rushed into a chamber filled with older, thicker magma. This chaotic mix lowered viscosity, built immense pressure, and boom, triggered the explosive eruption.
  • Quakes That Whisper Warnings: For months, the region experienced increased earthquakes and tremors. In active rift zones, these seismic murmurs are classic signs of magma shifting and gathering strength below the surface

Key Details Of The Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano Erruption

Astonishingly, the Hayli Gubbi volcano, which had been dormant for more than 12,000 years, erupted suddenly on Sunday, November 23, 2025, to the amazement of both geologists and the local population. This natural event produced enormous ash plumes that reached an altitude of 14 kilometers (45,000 feet). The ash was rapidly blown by strong high-altitude winds across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman, then over the Arabian Sea, and finally into northern India and Pakistan. Although there were no fatalities due to the very low population density in the immediate vicinity of the volcano, the ash plume caused extensive diversion of air traffic. This eruption has been a clear indication of the mighty and far-reaching influence of volcanoes such as Hayli Gubbi that have been silent for a long time.

What Happened After The Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano Erruption

Air Travel Chaos

The huge ash cloud had the aviation authorities in overdrive, and the airline companies were forced to issue warnings. Many flights were postponed, diverted, or even cancelled, and passengers and pilots had to deviate through unforeseen turbulence and time loss.

Threats To Livelihood Of Local Communities

Although there were no casualties, the eruption had its economic consequences. Ashfall covered grazing areas and threatened the daily livelihood and sustenance of livestock-herding communities. The mute consequences of this volcanic action might alert us to the fact that even distant eruptions could create a wave that strikes human lives.

Environmental Notice

In addition to instant outcomes, the eruption underscores the unpredictability and strength of the Afar Rift, which is a sharp reminder of how much nature can truly take you by surprise, even after 12,000 years of inactivity.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 25, 2024 11:32 AM IST
Silent For 12,000 Years, Ethiopia's Volcano Erupts Triggering Mayhem- India Feels The Impact, What Caused It?

