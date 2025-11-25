Silent For 12,000 Years, Ethiopia’s Volcano Erupts Triggering Mayhem- India Feels The Impact, What Caused It?

Geological Location: A Rift in Action: Hayli Gubbi is located in Ethiopia’s Rift Valley, where the Earth’s crust is slowly being pulled apart. These cracks let magma rise up toward the surface.

Tectonic Plates In Tug-Of-War: At the Afar Triple Junction, the African Plate, Somali Sub-plate, and Arabian Plate are slowly drifting away from each other. Their breakup forms deep cracks that act like underground highways for rising magma.

Magma With A Temper: Scientists believe fresh, fast-moving basaltic magma rushed into a chamber filled with older, thicker magma. This chaotic mix lowered viscosity, built immense pressure, and boom, triggered the explosive eruption.

Quakes That Whisper Warnings: For months, the region experienced increased earthquakes and tremors. In active rift zones, these seismic murmurs are classic signs of magma shifting and gathering strength below the surface

Key Details Of The Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano Erruption

Astonishingly, the Hayli Gubbi volcano, which had been dormant for more than 12,000 years, erupted suddenly on Sunday, November 23, 2025, to the amazement of both geologists and the local population. This natural event produced enormous ash plumes that reached an altitude of 14 kilometers (45,000 feet). The ash was rapidly blown by strong high-altitude winds across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman, then over the Arabian Sea, and finally into northern India and Pakistan. Although there were no fatalities due to the very low population density in the immediate vicinity of the volcano, the ash plume caused extensive diversion of air traffic. This eruption has been a clear indication of the mighty and far-reaching influence of volcanoes such as Hayli Gubbi that have been silent for a long time.

What Happened After The Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano Erruption

Air Travel Chaos

The huge ash cloud had the aviation authorities in overdrive, and the airline companies were forced to issue warnings. Many flights were postponed, diverted, or even cancelled, and passengers and pilots had to deviate through unforeseen turbulence and time loss.

Threats To Livelihood Of Local Communities

Although there were no casualties, the eruption had its economic consequences. Ashfall covered grazing areas and threatened the daily livelihood and sustenance of livestock-herding communities. The mute consequences of this volcanic action might alert us to the fact that even distant eruptions could create a wave that strikes human lives.

Environmental Notice

In addition to instant outcomes, the eruption underscores the unpredictability and strength of the Afar Rift, which is a sharp reminder of how much nature can truly take you by surprise, even after 12,000 years of inactivity.

