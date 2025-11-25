LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected

A rare eruption at Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, its first in nearly 12,000 years, sent massive ash clouds across continents. High-speed winds pushed the plume over Yemen, Oman and the Arabian Sea before it entered Indian airspace late Monday night. The drifting ash affected visibility, worsened Delhi’s already hazardous air and forced airlines to alter flight routes under DGCA advisories.

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts after 12,000 years, sending ash to India, disrupting flights and worsening Delhi’s air quality. Photo: ANI.
Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts after 12,000 years, sending ash to India, disrupting flights and worsening Delhi’s air quality. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 25, 2025 11:16:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected

A volcano in northern Ethiopia erupted on Sunday for the first time in almost 12,000 years, with high-velocity winds travelling at 100–120 km/h pushing massive ash plumes across several countries, including India. The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region began erupting on Sunday morning, and by late Monday night, the drifting ash had reached Delhi, where already hazardous air conditions and flight operations were further affected.

Ash Plume Reaches Indian Skies: Which Cities Are Affected?

By Monday night, the ash cloud had crossed large parts of northwest India, passing over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab. Some areas reported reduced visibility as the plume travelled east.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the plume is moving in the direction of China and is expected to clear Indian airspace by 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

Also Read: Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?

“High-level winds carried the ash cloud from Ethiopia across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman and further over the Arabian Sea towards western and northern India,” the IMD said in a statement.

DGCA Issues Advisory to Airlines As Volcano Ash Enters Indian Airspace

Following the eruption, India’s aviation regulator issued a safety notice to airlines, instructing them to avoid volcanic ash-affected areas and flight levels. Carriers were also advised to revise flight plans, routes and fuel requirements based on updated advisories.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also asked airlines to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including “engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour.”

Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet were among the carriers impacted by the drifting plume.

Hayli Gubbi Volcano Erupts 14 Kms Into the Air: How It Travelled

The Hayli Gubbi volcano, located in Ethiopia’s seismically active Afar region, sent thick smoke clouds soaring up to 14 kilometres into the atmosphere, blanketing nearby villages in ash.

Rising around 500 metres, the volcano lies within the Rift Valley, an area shaped by the meeting of two tectonic plates.

Videos shared online show a thick white smoke column rising above the landscape.

The Afar region frequently experiences earthquakes, and residents described the blast as sudden and powerful.

“It felt like a sudden bomb had been thrown with smoke and ash,” a resident told news agency AP.

An Eruption After 12,000 Years: What is Ethiopia’s  Hayli Gubbi Volcano 

The Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program noted that Hayli Gubbi has had no documented eruptions during the Holocene period, which began nearly 12,000 years ago.

The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) reported that the explosive eruption began around 8:30 am GMT on Sunday. Ash rose up to 14 kilometres from the Afar region, located roughly 800 km northeast of Addis Ababa near the Eritrean border.

The VAAC said that while the eruption has since stopped, “a large ash plume is moving toward northern India.”

After emerging over Ethiopia, the ash drifted across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman, eventually spreading into India and northern Pakistan, according to VAAC and regional media reports.

Also Read: Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Reaches India, Flights Cancelled, Delhi Air Turns Hazy

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 11:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ethiopian volcanoHayli Gubbi Volcanohome-hero-pos-2india newsWorld news

RELATED News

Silent For 12,000 Years, Ethiopia’s Volcano Erupts Triggering Mayhem- India Feels The Impact, What Caused It?

Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Cancels India Visit Again After Delhi Terror Attack, Third Cancellation This Year

‘Touched the Back of His A**’: Erika Kirk Jokes She’d Get ‘Less Hate’ After Viral Hug With VP JD Vance

Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

LATEST NEWS

Defence Sector Q2 FY26: Revenue, Profit Surge; HAL, BEL, BDL, Data Patterns Top Picks

Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

Tata Sierra SUV Launch: Challenging Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos And Other Mid-Size SUVs, Know Price And Key Features

Farah Khan Recalls When Manish Malhotra Stopped Talking to Her for Two Days Post ‘Fevicol Se’ Shoot

‘Some Dude Just Spat On My Arm,’ Claims UK Traveller As His ‘Awful Indian Train Experience’ Sparks Online Debate, WATCH

Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of Wedding? Viral Chat Sparks Buzz

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected

Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Team India’s Full Schedule Announcement

Dhwajarohan In Ram Mandir: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Ayodhya Ahead Of Flag-Hoisting Ceremony; Watch

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected
Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected
Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected
Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected

QUICK LINKS