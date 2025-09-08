LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > "Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia

"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia

"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 04:34:08 IST

Kiev [Ukraine], September 8 (ANI): Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for sanctions against Russia after it launched its largest aerial assault of the Ukraine war Saturday night.

In a series of posts on X, Zelenskyy said that the statements by state leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions such as “sanctions against Russia and individuals connected with Russia”, which he suggested through tariffs and trade restrictions with Russia.

He said, “It is important that today we saw a broad response from our partners to this strike. Clearly, Russia is trying to inflict pain on Ukraine with even more brazen attacks. This is a clear sign that Putin is testing the world – whether they will accept or tolerate this.”

“That is why statements by state leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions – sanctions against Russia and individuals connected with Russia, tough tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia. Their losses must be felt. That is what is truly convincing.”

“Equally important – our long-range capabilities. Putin does not want negotiations, he is clearly hiding from them, so Russia’s fuel shortages and other economic troubles are the logical response to its refusal to agree to a ceasefire or a meeting at the leaders’ level.”

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

When asked if he is ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia and punishing Putin, Trump said, “Yes, I am…”

Russia launched its largest aerial assault of the Ukraine war, deploying more than 800 drones and striking a Kyiv government building for the first time, CNN reported. An infant was among at least two people killed during drone strikes on several residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital, which was under an air-raid siren for 11 hours.

Zelenskyy said emergency services were working around the clock to address the aftermath of the attacks, which included over 800 drones and 13 missiles, four of which were ballistic.

Zelenskyy, citing preliminary reports, said several drones had crossed into Ukrainian airspace from Belarus. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv sustained significant damage, with a fire breaking out on its upper floors following the strikes.

He further stated that other regions across Ukraine were also hit. In Zaporizhzhia, more than 20 houses and a kindergarten were damaged. Warehouses were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih, and one person was reported killed in Safonivka of the Sumy region and the Chernihiv region. A residential high-rise was hit in Odesa, causing further damage and concern.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said any Western troops in Ukraine would be considered “legitimate targets for defeat,” a day after it was announced that dozens of Western countries have pledged to contribute to a potential peacekeeping force there if a ceasefire deal is agreed.

The latest assault surpasses the size of a July attack that was previously the largest of the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. It also comes after recent attempts by Kyiv’s Western allies to broker a peace deal, as per CNN. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: putinrussiasanctionsukraineZelenskyy

RELATED News

Indian Navy band participates in 50th Independence Day celebrations of Papua New Guinea
"Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025
Why Do Some Cultures Avoid Food During Chandra Grahan? The Truth Behind The Practice
US President Trump ready for second stage of sanctions against Russia
Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance

LATEST NEWS

"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia
Thousand gathers in different cities under skies to witness rare Total Lunar Eclipse
India’s Win At Asia Cup: A Road To the Hockey World Cup 2026, A Complete Breakdown
Trump Trade Tariffs: Supreme Court Ruling Could Trigger Massive US Tariff Refunds
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai conducts aerial survey to review situation in flood-hit Bastar, Dantewada
No flood-hit family to be left without relief: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema
Don't deceive farmers, bear full cost of land restoration: SAD leader attacks AAP over handling of Punjab floods
Breaking: Carlos Alcaraz Crowned US Open Tennis Champion, Defeats Jannik Sinner
Extensive discussion on various dimensions of education, society, national life, Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of RSS concludes
Apple iPhone Air 2025 Megha Launch Leak: AI Delays And A Shocking New Price Tag
"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia
"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia
"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia
"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia

QUICK LINKS