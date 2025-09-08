"Statements must be backed by strong actions…": Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia

Kiev [Ukraine], September 8 (ANI): Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for sanctions against Russia after it launched its largest aerial assault of the Ukraine war Saturday night.

In a series of posts on X, Zelenskyy said that the statements by state leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions such as “sanctions against Russia and individuals connected with Russia”, which he suggested through tariffs and trade restrictions with Russia.

He said, “It is important that today we saw a broad response from our partners to this strike. Clearly, Russia is trying to inflict pain on Ukraine with even more brazen attacks. This is a clear sign that Putin is testing the world – whether they will accept or tolerate this.”

“That is why statements by state leaders and institutions must be backed by strong actions – sanctions against Russia and individuals connected with Russia, tough tariffs and other restrictions on trade with Russia. Their losses must be felt. That is what is truly convincing.”

“Equally important – our long-range capabilities. Putin does not want negotiations, he is clearly hiding from them, so Russia’s fuel shortages and other economic troubles are the logical response to its refusal to agree to a ceasefire or a meeting at the leaders’ level.”

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

When asked if he is ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia and punishing Putin, Trump said, “Yes, I am…”

Russia launched its largest aerial assault of the Ukraine war, deploying more than 800 drones and striking a Kyiv government building for the first time, CNN reported. An infant was among at least two people killed during drone strikes on several residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital, which was under an air-raid siren for 11 hours.

Zelenskyy said emergency services were working around the clock to address the aftermath of the attacks, which included over 800 drones and 13 missiles, four of which were ballistic.

Zelenskyy, citing preliminary reports, said several drones had crossed into Ukrainian airspace from Belarus. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv sustained significant damage, with a fire breaking out on its upper floors following the strikes.

He further stated that other regions across Ukraine were also hit. In Zaporizhzhia, more than 20 houses and a kindergarten were damaged. Warehouses were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih, and one person was reported killed in Safonivka of the Sumy region and the Chernihiv region. A residential high-rise was hit in Odesa, causing further damage and concern.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said any Western troops in Ukraine would be considered “legitimate targets for defeat,” a day after it was announced that dozens of Western countries have pledged to contribute to a potential peacekeeping force there if a ceasefire deal is agreed.

The latest assault surpasses the size of a July attack that was previously the largest of the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. It also comes after recent attempts by Kyiv’s Western allies to broker a peace deal, as per CNN. (ANI)

