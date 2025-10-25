Has The Taliban Detained Several Indians In Afghanistan? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Video

The Government of India has refuted a viral social media claim alleging that the Taliban Government in Afghanistan has detained several Indian nationals. The clarification came after a video, widely circulated across social media platforms, purported to show the alleged detentions.

In response, the Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to social media to address the misinformation.

“A social media post claims that the Taliban Government in Afghanistan has detained several Indians.”

❌ The claim made by this handle is #fake, PIB fact check said.

The video used is OLD and is from 2021,, it added.

PIB Factcheck About Taliban Detentions

Beware of fake propaganda being spread by such dubious handles on social media,” the PIB Fact Check handle posted.

The unit confirmed that the video referenced in the viral post dates back to 2021 and has no connection to recent developments. It urged citizens to exercise caution and verify information before sharing such content.

The PIB said that such fabricated claims are part of a broader trend of misinformation surfacing on social media platforms. Many of these anonymous accounts, the government noted, have been spreading false narratives related to India-Afghanistan relations.

A social media post claims that the Taliban Government in Afghanistan has detained several Indians. #PIBFactCheck ❌ The claim made by this handle is #fake 💠 The video used is OLD and is from 2021. Link: https://t.co/KfeDNLh6ng ✅ Beware of fake propaganda being spread… pic.twitter.com/ay4VxdX9xo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 24, 2025

“People are advised to beware of fake propaganda being spread by such dubious handles,” the PIB Fact Check post added.

Citizens have been encouraged to report misleading content directly to the Fact Check Unit through the official helpline number +91 8799711259 or by email at factcheck@pib.gov.in

India-Afghanistan Renewed Relations

The fake claims have surfaced at a time when India and Afghanistan have seen renewed diplomatic engagement. Recently, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister visited New Delhi – marking the highest-level Taliban delegation to India since the group’s return to power in 2021.

The visit prompted India to upgrade its technical mission in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy. However, New Delhi continues to maintain its policy of “engagement without recognition”, stopping short of officially recognizing the Taliban government.

Operation Sindoor, Pakistan & Taliban

India’s evolving engagement with the Taliban has gained momentum following Operation Sindoor, which marked a significant shift in New Delhi’s strategic stance toward Pakistan. Meanwhile, strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan since the Taliban’s takeover have provided India with greater diplomatic space to strengthen ties with Kabul and safeguard its regional interests.

In recent weeks, multiple anonymous social media accounts, many allegedly linked to Pakistan, have been circulating false or distorted narratives regarding India-Afghanistan relations.

