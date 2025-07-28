Home > World > Tehran Urges Indian Media to Rely on “Credible Sources” over Iran-Israel Conflict

Iran’s Embassy in India urged Indian media to stop spreading “fake and fabricated” news, stressing respect for journalistic integrity and bilateral ties. Citing a recent 12-day war with Israel, it warned against sensationalism and called for reliance on credible, impartial sources.

Iranian officials said they expect Indian media to support the friendship between the two countries

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 28, 2025 21:57:01 IST

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has issued a strong statement urging Indian media outlets to refrain from disseminating what it described as “fake and fabricated news,” while calling for a commitment to journalistic integrity and the strengthening of bilateral relations.

In a press statement posted on X via its official handle @Iran_in_India, the Iranian Embassy said, “It has been observed that certain Indian news outlets, including some well-known media, have published baseless reports disrespecting Iran and its great leadership.”

The statement warned that “such irresponsible reporting not only undermines public confidence but also severely damages the professional reputation of these media institutions among their audiences.”

Iran Says Indian Media Should “Rely on Impartial Sources”

While expressing full respect for freedom of expression and the public’s right to access information, the Embassy called on Indian media to “rely on credible and impartial sources and to refrain from spreading sensationalist and inaccurate content regarding Iran.”

The statement also recalled Iran’s recent military confrontation with Israel, referencing the role of the country’s top leadership. “The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, as Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, successfully guided the military operations during the ‘twelve-day imposed war’ waged by the Zionist regime against Iran, in which the Islamic Republic of Iran was able to inflict a heavy defeat on the Zionist regime by a decisive act of self-defense.”

The Embassy urged Indian media to uphold integrity and support the long-standing ties between the two civilizational states.

Iranian Authorities “Expect” Indian Media to “Uphold Journalistic Integrity”

The Iranian Embassy said it “expects that the Indian media will uphold journalistic integrity, avoid participating in external propaganda efforts, and contribute to strengthening the historical ties of friendship and mutual respect between the peoples of two great civilizational states.” 

A 12-day war between Iran and Israel resulted in the death of around 1100 people, the majority of whom were in Iran. Reports suggested around 1070 people were killed in Iran, while 30 people were dead in Israel during the vicious exchanges of missiles and drones between the two countries.

Notably, Israel also killed top military leaders of Iran and many of its nuclear scientists, reports said.

Also Read: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Israel Plotted To Kill Him

 

