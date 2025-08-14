Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?

A hiker in Tennessee has died after being bitten by a rattlesnake he reportedly picked up while on a trail in Savage Gulf State Park.

Tennessee Snake Incident Details

Matthew Griffith of the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency said to Fox News that the incident occurred last Friday and is believed to have involved a timber rattlesnake. According to Griffith, “According to witnesses the hiker had picked the Rattlesnake up resulting in a bite to his hand. It is believed that the hiker had an allergic reaction, however full details of [the] actual cause of death have not been released.”

Authorities responded to the scene, located about half a mile from a trailhead, where multiple agencies began CPR. The victim was transported to a hospital but “later succumbed to his injuries,” Griffith added.

About The Timber Rattlesnake Involved in the Tennessee Incident

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), the timber rattlesnake are “the largest, and the most dangerous, of the 4 venomous snakes in Tennessee.”

TWRA describes the species as a “large, heavy-bodied snake with a large, triangular head, vertical pupils, and the characteristic rattle at the end of the tail.”

The colour of rattlesnakes can range from tan and brown to gray and black, and they typically inhabit mature, heavily wooded forests with rocky hillsides, bluffs, or ledges.

Rattlesnake Bite Risks and Safety Advice

According to the US Forest Service, most snake bites occur when a rattlesnake is handled or accidentally touched by someone walking or climbing.

The Mayo Clinic advises calling the emergency helpline immediately if someone is bitten by a venomous snake. Individuals involved should take extra care if the bite area changes color, swells, or becomes painful. While waiting for emergency help, it recommends:

Moving far away from the snake, remaining calm after the bite, removing jewelry, watches, or tight clothing before swelling begins, sitting or lying down with the bite in a neutral, comfortable position , and cleaning the bite with soap and water and loosely covering it with a clean, dry bandage.

