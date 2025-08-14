LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?

Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?

A hiker in Tennessee died after being bitten by a timber rattlesnake he reportedly picked up on a trail in Savage Gulf State Park. Authorities said the victim went into medical distress shortly after the bite and later died at a hospital. The incident has prompted renewed warnings about the dangers of handling venomous snakes.

Tennessee hiker dies after rattlesnake bite in Savage Gulf State Park, prompting wildlife safety warnings. Photos/X.
Tennessee hiker dies after rattlesnake bite in Savage Gulf State Park, prompting wildlife safety warnings. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 14, 2025 23:09:00 IST

A hiker in Tennessee has died after being bitten by a rattlesnake he reportedly picked up while on a trail in Savage Gulf State Park.

Tennessee Snake Incident Details

Matthew Griffith of the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency said to Fox News that the incident occurred last Friday and is believed to have involved a timber rattlesnake. According to Griffith, “According to witnesses the hiker had picked the Rattlesnake up resulting in a bite to his hand. It is believed that the hiker had an allergic reaction, however full details of [the] actual cause of death have not been released.”  

Authorities responded to the scene, located about half a mile from a trailhead, where multiple agencies began CPR. The victim was transported to a hospital but “later succumbed to his injuries,” Griffith added.  

About The Timber Rattlesnake Involved in the Tennessee Incident

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), the timber rattlesnake are “the largest, and the most dangerous, of the 4 venomous snakes in Tennessee.”

TWRA describes the species as a “large, heavy-bodied snake with a large, triangular head, vertical pupils, and the characteristic rattle at the end of the tail.”  

The colour of rattlesnakes can range from tan and brown to gray and black, and they typically inhabit mature, heavily wooded forests with rocky hillsides, bluffs, or ledges.  

Rattlesnake Bite Risks and Safety Advice

According to the US Forest Service, most snake bites occur when a rattlesnake is handled or accidentally touched by someone walking or climbing.  

The Mayo Clinic advises calling the emergency helpline immediately if someone is bitten by a venomous snake. Individuals involved should take extra care if the bite area changes color, swells, or becomes painful. While waiting for emergency help, it recommends:  
Moving far away from the snake, remaining calm after the bite, removing jewelry, watches, or tight clothing before swelling begins, sitting or lying down with the bite in a neutral, comfortable position  , and cleaning the bite with soap and water and loosely covering it with a clean, dry bandage.

Also Read: Tennessee Car Crash Sparks Major Takedown of Mexican Cartel Network – Here’s What We Know

Tags: rattlesnakeTennesseeus news

RELATED News

Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory
Trump Says Alaska Meet With Putin Has ‘25% Chance’ of Failing Without Zelenskyy Talks

LATEST NEWS

60-Year Old Man’s AI Diet Backfires, Leads To Rare 19th-Century Diagnosis
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?