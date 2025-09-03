LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > The ‘Red Line’ That Could Break Middle East Peace: UAE’s Big Warning to Israel

The ‘Red Line’ That Could Break Middle East Peace: UAE’s Big Warning to Israel

The UAE warned that Israeli annexation of the West Bank would be a “red line,” undermining the Abraham Accords. It condemned settlement plans, saying they threaten peace and a Palestinian state. Abu Dhabi urged Israel to stop, stressing annexation would harm regional cooperation and the accords’ vision.

The ‘Red Line’ That Could Break Middle East Peace: UAE’s Big Warning to Israel

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 3, 2025 19:08:57 IST

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stated that Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank would cross the “red line” for Abu Dhabi. The UAE said such a move would seriously damage the spirit of the Abraham Accords, the agreement that normalized relations between Israel and the UAE.

The UAE is the most important of the three Arab states that signed the accords with Israel when Donald Trump was U.S. president. Its comments mark the strongest criticism of Israel by Abu Dhabi since the Gaza war broke out in 2023, after Hamas launched a deadly cross-border attack.

Abraham Accords: UAE Accuse Israel of Breaching Conditions

Trump has been trying to expand the accords to include more countries, especially Saudi Arabia. But those efforts have stalled as international anger has grown over Israel’s handling of the Gaza war.

In August, Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced that construction would begin on a long-delayed settlement project. The plan would split the West Bank and cut it off from East Jerusalem. His office said the move would “bury” the idea of a Palestinian state.

The Palestinian Authority, which has partial control in the West Bank, and its allies, including rights groups, strongly opposed the project. They called it illegal and warned that dividing the land would destroy any chance for peace. Smotrich has also pushed for Israel to annex the West Bank outright.

UAE Urges Israel to Halt Activities in West Bank

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, told Reuters that the accords were always meant to help support the Palestinian people and their right to an independent state.

“We call on Israel to stop these plans,” she said. “Extremists must not be allowed to control the future of the region. Real peace takes courage, patience, and the will to reject violence.”

Nusseibeh stressed that annexing the West Bank would cross a “red line” for the UAE and would severely damage both the “vision and spirit” of the Abraham Accords. It would also end hopes for deeper regional cooperation.

Israel’s prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to the UAE’s comments.

Earlier, Qatar had said Israel does not want peace in Gaza and accused Benjamin Netanyahu of committing genocide of Palestinians in the war-torn city.

Also Read: Israel Admits Role in Killing of Five Gaza Journalists – Know What Netanyahu Said

Tags: israelRed Lineuae

RELATED News

Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
Why Are Afghan Refugees Fleeing Pakistan Despite a Deadly Earthquake?
Shocking! Are Putin and Xi Jinping Trying to Become Immortal? You Won’t Believe What They Said
Another Evacuation Orders From Israel Leave Gaza Residents On the Brink: What Is Their Future?
Hind Rajab’s Last Cry: The Heartbreaking Palestinian Tale That Shook Venice Film Festival

LATEST NEWS

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
The ‘Red Line’ That Could Break Middle East Peace: UAE’s Big Warning to Israel

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The ‘Red Line’ That Could Break Middle East Peace: UAE’s Big Warning to Israel

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The ‘Red Line’ That Could Break Middle East Peace: UAE’s Big Warning to Israel
The ‘Red Line’ That Could Break Middle East Peace: UAE’s Big Warning to Israel
The ‘Red Line’ That Could Break Middle East Peace: UAE’s Big Warning to Israel
The ‘Red Line’ That Could Break Middle East Peace: UAE’s Big Warning to Israel

QUICK LINKS