‘They Disappeared My…’: Trump Slams Time Magazine Over ‘Super Bad Photo’ On Cover

US President Donald Trump has criticised Time magazine for what he called the “worst cover photo of all time,” even though he admitted that the story inside was “relatively good.”

The controversy began after Time released its latest issue on Monday, featuring Trump on the cover under the headline “His Triumph.” The image shows him gazing upward from a low angle, backlit by bright sunlight. While the article praised his efforts in achieving a Gaza peace deal, Trump took offence at how he looked on the cover.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a small crown. Really weird!” He added that the photo was “a super bad picture that deserves to be called out,” and complained about the “underneath angle,” which he said he never liked.

The Time magazine article itself focused on Trump’s recent diplomatic success, a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas that formally ended two years of conflict following the October 7, 2023 attacks. The deal led to the release of all Israeli hostages and around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

According to Time, the Gaza peace deal marked “a signature achievement of Trump’s second term” and “a strategic turning point in the Middle East.” The article credited Trump’s close aides, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for playing key roles in the negotiations.

Trump’s relationship with Time magazine has long been a mixed one. He has appeared on its cover several times, both in positive and critical stories, and was named Person of the Year twice.

