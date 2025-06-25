Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > World > Top Iranian Military Commander Ali Shadmani Injured In Israeli Strikes Dies

Top Iranian Military Commander Ali Shadmani Injured In Israeli Strikes Dies

IRGC commander Ali Shadmani has died from injuries in an Israeli strike. Iran vows "harsh revenge" as tensions rise after the deaths of Shadmani and his predecessor within days.

IRGC Commander Ali Shadmani dies from injuries after Israeli strike; Tehran vows retaliation.
IRGC Commander Ali Shadmani dies from injuries after Israeli strike; Tehran vows retaliation.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 22:49:07 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Major General Ali Shadmani, the commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards’ command centre, has died from injuries he received in Israeli airstrikes last week, Iranian media reported. Shadmani was commander of the Khatam-al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

“The sacred body of this Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, along with his fellow comrades, will be carried in a funeral procession by the people of Tehran on Saturday,” news agency Fars, which is managed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said in a statement.

The Israeli military had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack, identifying Shadmani as Iran’s wartime chief of staff and one of the country’s most senior military commanders. The strike was part of an intensified Israeli offensive, coming just days after the death of Shadmani’s predecessor, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, who was killed in a surprise attack on June 13.

After the death of Shadmani, the IRGC released a forceful statement, promising “harsh revenge” against the death of its senior commander. It views his death as a crushing blow to Iran’s military leadership in the face of mounting tensions in the region.

There will be a funeral march in Tehran on Saturday for Major General Shadmani, where thousands of people will attend to show their respects. The death is the second senior loss for the IRGC within a week, adding to concerns that there will be a larger regional war.

The Israeli Defense Forces have made no additional announcement about the operation but continue to refer to the attacks as focused attempts to interfere with Iran’s military command system.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda Spurs Golden Gate Bridge Officials To Rethink Inclusion Initiatives

Tags: ali shadmanihome_hero_pos_2irgc commander
Advertisement

More News

Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Returns With Emotional Highs And Hard Choices On Netflix
Did Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom End Their Six-Year Engagement? Insiders Say, “long time coming”
Tariff Fears And Chinese Growth Push Copper Price Forecast To New Highs
Dogs Can’t Be Killed In South Korea Anymore, Here’s WHY

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?