Top Iranian Military Commander Ali Shadmani Injured In Israeli Strikes Dies

Major General Ali Shadmani, the commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards’ command centre, has died from injuries he received in Israeli airstrikes last week, Iranian media reported. Shadmani was commander of the Khatam-al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

“The sacred body of this Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, along with his fellow comrades, will be carried in a funeral procession by the people of Tehran on Saturday,” news agency Fars, which is managed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said in a statement.

The Israeli military had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack, identifying Shadmani as Iran’s wartime chief of staff and one of the country’s most senior military commanders. The strike was part of an intensified Israeli offensive, coming just days after the death of Shadmani’s predecessor, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, who was killed in a surprise attack on June 13.

After the death of Shadmani, the IRGC released a forceful statement, promising “harsh revenge” against the death of its senior commander. It views his death as a crushing blow to Iran’s military leadership in the face of mounting tensions in the region.

There will be a funeral march in Tehran on Saturday for Major General Shadmani, where thousands of people will attend to show their respects. The death is the second senior loss for the IRGC within a week, adding to concerns that there will be a larger regional war.

The Israeli Defense Forces have made no additional announcement about the operation but continue to refer to the attacks as focused attempts to interfere with Iran’s military command system.

