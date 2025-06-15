Live Tv
Trump Administration Mulls Expanding Travel Ban to 36 More Countries: Report

Trump Administration Mulls Expanding Travel Ban to 36 More Countries: Report

The Trump administration is reportedly considering adding 36 countries to its travel ban list, citing national security concerns and a lack of cooperation from some nations in providing reliable identity documents. The proposal could significantly expand the travel restrictions already imposed earlier this month.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 20:18:30 IST

The Trump administration is considering expanding its travel ban by potentially adding 36 additional countries to the list of those whose citizens may be barred from entering the United States, according to a report published by Reuters on Sunday. This expansion would significantly broaden the scope of the original ban that already affects 12 nations.

New Concerns Over Security and Cooperation

An internal memo, obtained by Reuters, reveals that the US State Department has identified 36 countries that could face full or partial suspension of entry unless they meet certain “benchmarks and requirements” within 60 days. These countries were flagged for various concerns, including the lack of reliable identity documents, questionable security of passports, and poor cooperation in removing nationals who have been ordered to leave the US, the report said.

The cable, signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, highlighted additional concerns such as terrorism ties, as well as antisemitic and anti-American activities, per Reuters. However, the memo clarified that not all concerns apply to every country on the list.

Which Countries Are Under Consideration for Potential Ban?

According to the report, the countries currently under consideration for the potential ban include Angola, Ethiopia, Egypt, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and several others across Africa, Asia and the Caribbean. If these nations fail to address the US concerns within the stipulated 60-day window, their citizens may face new restrictions, the report said. This would be a significant expansion from the original 12 countries targeted by an executive order signed earlier this month.

The current list of banned nations includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, and others, while countries like Burundi, Cuba, and Venezuela face partial restrictions.

Trump Administration’s Immigration Crackdown in the US

This potential expansion of the travel ban is part of President Trump’s immigration crackdown, which includes the deportation of certain foreign nationals and restrictions on student visa enrollments. It follows Trump’s policy focus on national security, with particular emphasis on preventing “foreign terrorists” from entering the US.

In 2017, Trump’s administration announced a travel ban targeting seven Muslim-majority countries, a policy that faced multiple legal challenges before being upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018. 

