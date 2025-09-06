LIVE TV
Home > World > UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 15:19:08 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 6 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Mswati III of Eswatini, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to King Mswati III and the country’s Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: king-of-eswatininational-dayuae-president

"I feel media has a role to play…": Former IPS officer Amod Kanth recalls efforts for justice in Jessica Lal murder case
