UPDATE 4-Serie A Summaries

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 05:02:25 IST

Oct 26 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are BRST) Botafogo (2) 2 Scorers: J. Correa 1, J. Correa 39 Yellow card: Chris Ramos 53, Marlon Freitas 63, Allan 88, Barboza 96 Subs used: Savarino 71 (Jeffinho), Allan 78 (Danilo), Alex Telles 78 (Cuiabano), Arthur Cabral 89 (Chris Ramos) Santos (1) 2 Scorers: Souza 26, Á. Barreal 70pen Yellow card: Duarte 38, Gabriel Brazão 40, Souza 51, Luan Peres 92 Subs used: Guilherme 46 (Duarte), Escobar 71 (Souza), Tiquinho Soares 71 (Díaz), Willian Arão 79 (Victor Hugo), Caballero 85 (Á. Barreal) Referee: Rodrigo José Pereira de Lima ……………………………………………………….. Grêmio (1) 3 Scorers: Carlos Vinícius 35pen, Carlos Vinícius 48, Carlos Vinícius 67 Yellow card: Edenílson 37, Carlos Vinícius 52, Alysson Edward 60 Subs used: Cristaldo 75 (Edenílson), André Henrique 75 (Carlos Vinícius), Pavón 75 (Alysson Edward), Aravena 80 (Amuzu), Cuéllar 85 (Arthur) Juventude (0) 1 Scorers: Igor Formiga 79 Yellow card: Jádson 23, Gabriel Taliari 27, Rodrigo Sam 33, Rafael Bilu 48, Alan Ruschel 49, Marcos Paulo 59, Giovanny 62, Marcos Paulo 70 (2nd) Subs used: Giovanny 46 (Jádson), Ênio 65 (Rafael Bilu), Hudson 65 (Caíque Gonçalves), João Scatolin 66 (Gilberto), Luan Freitas 72 (Gabriel Taliari) Referee: Alex Gomes Stefano ……………………………………………………….. RB Bragantino (0) 0 Yellow card: Jhon Jhon 77 Subs used: Davi Gomes 46 (Laquintana), Eric Ramires 69 (Matheus Fernandes), Fernando 69 (Lucas Barbosa), Praxedes 79 (Fabinho), Vanderlan 79 (Alix) Vasco da Gama (1) 3 Scorers: P. Vegetti 27, P. Vegetti 69, Gabriel 89 Yellow card: Tchê Tchê 41 Subs used: Matheus França 62 (Nuno Moreira), Hugo Moura 62 (Tchê Tchê), David 86 (Philippe Coutinho), Gabriel 86 (Vegetti), Rodríguez 90 (Gómez) Referee: Sávio Pereira Sampaio ……………………………………………………….. Palmeiras (23:30) Cruzeiro ……………………………………………………….. Wednesday, October 29 fixtures (BRST/GMT) Fluminense v Ceará (2200)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 5:02 AM IST
