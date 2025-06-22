US Is Not Interested in Protracted Conflicts in the Middle East, Vice President JD Vance Says

As tensions rose between the US and Iran after recent attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, Vice President JD Vance, while speaking during the ABC News’ This Week interview on Sunday, suggested that American military actions at present do not indicate the beginning of a wider conflict. “I think the president has been very clear that we are not interested in protracted conflicts in the Middle East,” Vance said, seeking to reiterate that the objectives of President Donald Trump’s administration are limited and measured, CNN reported.

Strength as a Path to Peace?

Responding to a question on how lasting peace could be achieved during these tensions, Vance told the network, “But there’s a question about, how do you achieve peace? And we believe the way that you achieve peace is through strength,” even as he stressed that the latest US attacks on Iranian soil were “very specific and limited,” aimed at Iran’s nuclear program alone and not branching out into wider military action. “I believe that more than anything, is going to lead to peaceful resolution in that part of the world. You can’t be weak. You can’t sit there and let the Iranians get a nuclear weapon.”

Vance Addresses MAGA Supporters’ Concerns

Some Trump supporters, known for their resolute stance on non-intervention, have expressed unease over America’s growing military involvement. Allaying such concerns, Vance reportedly said, “The president, more than anybody, is worried about protracted military conflicts. That is not what we’re getting ourselves involved in.”

The US VP further reaffirmed that the American mission is highly specific: “What we’re getting ourselves involved in is a very targeted effort to eliminate the Iranian nuclear program that will continue to be the goal of American foreign policy, and it’s that goal, that is going to motivate our action in the weeks and months to come.”

Iran Warns the US Over Crossing ‘a Very Big Red Line’

Meanwhile, Iran has denounced the US attacks on its nuclear sites overnight, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blaming the US for “warmongering” and demanding that the United Nations Security Council hold an urgent session to denounce what he termed a “criminal act of aggression.”

“Warmongering White House will be held entirely responsible for the outcome of its behaviour,” Araghchi reportedly said, adding, “Humanity has progressed too far as a species to let a lawless bully return us to the law of the jungle.”

Reports suggest Iran’s military is standing at high alert, with Araghchi threatening that the US had crossed “a very big red line” by bombing nuclear facilities, while also vowing that Tehran would retaliate in self-defense. He further added that options for diplomacy were shrinking: “I do not know how much room is left for diplomacy following the US strike.”

Trump Declares the Strikes a ‘Spectacular Military Success’

In an address to the nation from the White House hours after the strikes, Trump celebrated the strikes on Iran’s major nuclear facilities such as Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Trump referred to the nuclear plants as “completely and totally obliterated,” and issued a warning to Iran not to launch any retaliatory attack, assuring that any hostile move would be countered with “force.”

No Rise in Radiation Levels, UN Nuclear Watchdog Says

The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said that there was no rise in radiation levels around the targeted areas. Mohammad Reza Kardan, director of Iran’s nuclear safety center, reportedly said that there was no nuclear contamination or exposure on nearby residents, enabling residents to “live their normal lives.”

The IAEA, however, reportedly called an emergency meeting to further evaluate the situation.

US Enters Israel-Iran Conflict: How Did We Get Here?

This recent ramping up goes back to June 13, when Israel conducted surprise attacks on Iranian nuclear and military targets in an attempt to curb what Israeli officials said was an imminent nuclear threat from Tehran.

Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles and drone strikes against Israeli ground, setting off a cycle of vicious tit-for-tat attacks.

Now that the US has intervened to attack Iran directly, concerns are mounting over the possibility of an all-out regional war.

