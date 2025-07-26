Eye On Pakistan’s Critical Minerals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Praises Islamabad For Countering Terrorism

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday met Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Washington on Friday and praised Islamabad’s efforts to counter terrosrism while overlooking the Indian concerns,

Rubio expressed gratitude to Ishaq Dar for “Pakistan’s partnership in countering terrorism and preserving regional stability.” The two leaders also discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and strengthen cooperation in the critical minerals sector.

Marcro Rubio-Ishaq Dar Meeting Days AFter US Designates Pakistan Based Terror Group As FTO

Rubio’s comments come shortly after the US announced its decision to designate the Tehreek-e-Furqan (TRF), a front organization linked to the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as both a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). TRF had claimed responsibility for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

Also Read: UN Seeks Increase In Gaza Aid as 20 Percent Children Suffering From Starvation

Before Ishaq Dar’s visit to Washington, Islamabad indicated that the state of India-Pakistan ties would be part of the discussions. Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan had said on Thursday, “Exchange of views will also take place on the Pakistan-India question.”

Met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister @MIshaqDar50 today to discuss expanding bilateral trade and enhancing collaboration in the critical minerals sector. I also thanked him for Pakistan’s partnership in countering terrorism and preserving regional… pic.twitter.com/QZB9RZwIA8 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 25, 2025

Ishaq Dar Praises US For India-Pak Ceasefire

The US has repeatedly claimed credit for facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a claim that New Delhi has denied multiple times but Islamabad has acknowledged.

Khan also expressed appreciation for the US role, saying, “we remain grateful for the role played by the US in de-escalation of tensions leading to ceasefire,” while briefing on Ishaq Dar’s agenda in the US.

What is India’s Stance on Pakistan and Terrorism?

India has consistently accused Pakistan’s government and military of involvement in cross-border terrorism and of providing support and funding to terrorist groups.

Following the Pahalgam attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue, stating, “While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world.”

He further challenged Pakistan’s leadership and people, saying, “I want to ask the people of Pakistan, what have they achieved? Today, India is the fourth largest economy in the world. But what is your situation? Those who promoted terrorism ruined your future.”

Also Read: Trump on French Plan to Recognise Palestinian State: ‘What Macron Says Doesn’t Matter’