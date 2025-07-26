Home > World > Eye On Pakistan’s Critical Minerals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Praises Islamabad For Countering Terrorism

Eye On Pakistan’s Critical Minerals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Praises Islamabad For Countering Terrorism

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Washington on Friday, lauding Islamabad’s role in countering terrorism. His praise came just days after the US designated Pakistan-based TRF as a global terror outfit linked to the Pahalgam attack. Rubio's remarks, however, appear to sidestep New Delhi's long-standing concerns about Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism.

Marco Rubio meets Ishaq Dar, praises Pakistan on terrorism days after US designates LeT front TRF as global terror group. Photo/X.
Marco Rubio meets Ishaq Dar, praises Pakistan on terrorism days after US designates LeT front TRF as global terror group. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 26, 2025 02:29:38 IST

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday met Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Washington on Friday and praised Islamabad’s efforts to counter terrosrism while overlooking the Indian concerns,

Rubio expressed gratitude to Ishaq Dar for “Pakistan’s partnership in countering terrorism and preserving regional stability.” The two leaders also discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and strengthen cooperation in the critical minerals sector.

Marcro Rubio-Ishaq Dar Meeting Days AFter US Designates Pakistan Based Terror Group As FTO

Rubio’s comments come shortly after the US announced its decision to designate the Tehreek-e-Furqan (TRF), a front organization linked to the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as both a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). TRF had claimed responsibility for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

Also Read: UN Seeks Increase In Gaza Aid as 20 Percent Children Suffering From Starvation

Before Ishaq Dar’s visit to Washington, Islamabad indicated that the state of India-Pakistan ties would be part of the discussions. Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan had said on Thursday, “Exchange of views will also take place on the Pakistan-India question.”

Ishaq Dar Praises US For India-Pak Ceasefire

The US has repeatedly claimed credit for facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a claim that New Delhi has denied multiple times but Islamabad has acknowledged. 

Khan also expressed appreciation for the US role, saying, “we remain grateful for the role played by the US in de-escalation of tensions leading to ceasefire,” while briefing on Ishaq Dar’s agenda in the US.

What is India’s Stance on Pakistan and Terrorism?

India has consistently accused Pakistan’s government and military of involvement in cross-border terrorism and of providing support and funding to terrorist groups.

Following the Pahalgam attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue, stating, “While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world.”

He further challenged Pakistan’s leadership and people, saying, “I want to ask the people of Pakistan,  what have they achieved? Today, India is the fourth largest economy in the world. But what is your situation? Those who promoted terrorism ruined your future.”

Also Read: Trump on French Plan to Recognise Palestinian State: ‘What Macron Says Doesn’t Matter’

Tags: marco rubiopakistan newsus news

RELATED News

Measles Cases In US Hit Highest Since 1992, First Deaths In A Decade Reported: What Is Drawing This Surge?
Trumpism Is The New American Phenomenon And It’s Here To Stay | Analysis
Maldives President Muizzu Hails PM Modi’s Milestone as India Signs Cooperation Deal
Trump on French Plan to Recognise Palestinian State: ‘What Macron Says Doesn’t Matter’
President Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell as She Appeals to SCOTUS

LATEST NEWS

Eye On Pakistan’s Critical Minerals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Praises Islamabad For Countering Terrorism
From Heartbreak To Fitness: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss After Her Split From Vijay Varma
Does Mobile Phone Radiation Cause Cancer? Myth Or Fact
Why Chirag Paswan Is A Youth Icon In Bihar: Six Reasons
Why Keith Urban’s Name is Missing From Nicole Kidman’s Portuguese Residency Application
Do You Know How Jagdeep Dhankhar Helped Salman Khan In The Blackbuck Poaching Case?
How Child Sex Abusers Groom Children? 5 Signs To Not Ignore
When ‘Ramayana’ Actor Ranbir Kapoor Revealed He Rejected Films Because He Hates Getting Wet
Proceedings To Remove Justice Yashwant Varma To Start In The Lok Sabha
Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba Face Suspension For Missing MLS All-Star Game
Eye On Pakistan’s Critical Minerals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Praises Islamabad For Countering Terrorism

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eye On Pakistan’s Critical Minerals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Praises Islamabad For Countering Terrorism

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eye On Pakistan’s Critical Minerals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Praises Islamabad For Countering Terrorism
Eye On Pakistan’s Critical Minerals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Praises Islamabad For Countering Terrorism
Eye On Pakistan’s Critical Minerals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Praises Islamabad For Countering Terrorism
Eye On Pakistan’s Critical Minerals, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Praises Islamabad For Countering Terrorism

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?