Home > World > "Very tragic event," Israel's Consulate General to South India on Jerusalem Shooting

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 15:22:09 IST

Jerusalem [Israel], September 8 (ANI): Worli Weizmann, Israel’s Consulate General to South India, on Monday described the shooting incident in Jerusalem a tragic one.

Weizmann, while speaking to ANI, said that terrorism of this kind is another front for Israel to deal with.

“During the traffic jam that was in Jerusalem this morning, two Palestinians who were in Israel illegally came with weapons and started shooting at two buses that were caught up in this traffic jam, killing five people at least and injuring six more. So this is a very, very tragic event, something that Israel has to deal with, another front that Israel has to deal with, another front of terror. And it’s something that’s very devastating to us to have to see again,” she said.

Weizmann further said that such terror incidents are recurring, and are usually taken care of by the defence forces, but this was could not be stopped.

“We see this happening every few months and we see lot of intense on the part of Palestine to try and do these kind of things, to try and create more terror. Usually the defense forces can stop them, but not always. Occasionally we do see people who have gotten through and create these devastating incidents,” she said.

When asked if the terrorists were connected to any organization or something, she said, “Not necessarily. I don’t know yet about these two people. The two people were neutralized and they are no longer a threat. And I don’t know if they are directly connected to an organization or they did it on their own accord. Sometimes it’s like this and sometimes it’s like this,” she said.

“There were two terrorists who attacked, were killed at the same time. Five people dead and six injured,” she added.

The Times of Israel later updated the number of injured to 11.

Terrorists opened fire on passengers after boarding a bus in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing five people and injuring 11 others, Times of Israel reported. Seven of the injured were in serious condition, while five sustained light injuries. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

