Were Two Foreign Girls Involved In Fetish And Rough Sex Buried At Epstein’s 7600-Acre Zorro Ranch? New Mexico Investigates Chilling Accusations As Claims Of Secret Burials Surface

New Mexico just took a big step. Lawmakers have approved what they call the first full, independent investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes at his secluded Zorro Ranch.

For years, this corner of the Epstein story has stayed in the shadows. Now, with millions of new documents out from the Justice Department, there’s fresh attention on Epstein’s political ties, money moves, and what really happened out in the desert.

New Mexico Probes Claims Two Girls Were Buried Near Zorro Ranch

Lawmakers say they want a real public record this time. They want to know what actually went on at Zorro Ranch, why law enforcement ignored it for so long, and whether powerful institutions helped Epstein get away with it.

A bipartisan “truth commission” will lead the investigation. Four people, armed with subpoena power and a budget over $2 million, will dig in. What they find could lead to new prosecutions and changes in New Mexico law.

So, why do this now? Survivors and advocates have been pushing for months, and political pressure built up. When the bill hit the floor, the New Mexico House passed it with zero opposition, an almost unheard-of show of unity.

Here’s what we know about Zorro Ranch

Epstein bought it in 1993 from Bruce King, a former New Mexico governor. The place sits 30 or so miles south of Santa Fe and grew into a massive compound, mansion, guest houses, and even its own airstrip.

Civil lawsuits accuse Epstein of abusing underage girls at the ranch since the 1990s. Still, he was never charged in New Mexico for anything that happened there.

Romero points out there’s no evidence federal agents ever did a real search of the ranch, despite at least one claim that Epstein abused a 16-year-old girl there back in 1996.

Accounts of survivors in the centre of the investigation

One of the main pillars of the work of the commission should be the testimony of the survivors. Attorney Sigrid McCawley who has defended hundreds of Epstein survivors has indicated that many of her clients were abused at Zorro Ranch.

One of them includes Virginia Giuffre who has testified that she was abused on the ranch and even gave photographs of herself in the ranch during fetish and rough sex in a court filing.

She has claimed that Epstein brought her to high-profile men in the estate, including a former New Mexico governor by the name Bill Richardson. In 2019, the representative of Richardson stated that the misconduct claims were entirely incorrect.

In the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, multiple women were called in to testify against abuse at the ranch.

First accuser Jane alleged that she was brought to the bedroom of Epstein when she was instructed to go at Epstein when she was told, Jeffrey wants to see you.

She said to the court, I simply, as always, felt, like, that my heart went down my stomach. I did not want to go and see him, I added.

Who came to the ranch and who knew?

Documents and eyewitnesses indicate that Epstein used to fly his guests and young girls to the ranch. In 2007, a ranch manager contacted by FBI alleged that Epstein used the flights to organize visitors and even his workers known as masseuses and some of them were local.

Rachel Benavidez who used to work as a massage therapist in Santa Fe later claimed Epstein was abusing her at the ranch.

Visitors were also business figures. One former Kissinger associates chief executive, Joshua Ramo, said he was at one lunch meeting there. Looking back at his dealings with Epstein, he claimed, “I left the due diligence of the participating institutions. I am saddened by the fact that there are victims of his deeds.

Epstein also contributed towards political campaigns in New Mexico. At the time that the donations were made public, recipients promised to pay back or give the money back.

