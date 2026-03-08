What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict

What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict

Iran launched 16 ballistic missiles and 117 drones toward United Arab Emirates, escalating the growing conflict involving United States and Israel.

Iran Fires 16 Missiles and 117 Drones Toward UAE (Image: X)
Iran Fires 16 Missiles and 117 Drones Toward UAE (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 8, 2026 17:43:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict

Bahrain said on Sunday that Iran had struck a desalination plant. This has raised fears that civilian infrastructure could start becoming a target in the war. At the same time, Iran’s president said the country could expand its attacks on American targets across the region. His warning came as the United States and Israel continue to carry out intense airstrikes.

Iran launched another round of missiles and drones toward the United Arab Emirates. The strike has added to the already rising tensions in the Middle East. The war between Iran, the United States, and Israel is turning out to be a fast-growing conflict. UAE officials said Iran fired 16 ballistic missiles and 117 drones in the latest attack.

According to the UAE government, the country’s air defence systems successfully intercepted all 16 missiles and most of the drones before they could reach their targets. However, four drones still fell inside UAE territory. Officials have not yet shared the exact locations where these drones landed.

You Might Be Interested In

Conflict Escalated After February 28 US-Israel Strikes on Iran

The latest attack comes as the wider conflict in the Middle East continues to grow. The current escalation started after US and Israeli military strikes on Iran on February 28. Those strikes targeted important Iranian facilities. Iran began launching retaliatory attacks across the region in response. Due to these developments, the conflict has spread beyond Iran and Israel and has started affecting several Gulf countries.

Iran’s leadership has also been speaking more strongly in recent days. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Iran could increase attacks against the US.

Israeli Strikes Hit Oil Depots in Tehran Causing Massive Fires

The war has already caused major destruction and suffering. Israeli strikes on Iranian targets have reportedly hit oil depots in Tehran. The missile hits have caused massive fires and thick smoke rising over parts of the city. Iranian officials confirmed that both oil facilities and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the strikes.

The violence is also spreading to other countries in the region. Bahrain has accused Iran of striking a desalination plant, raising fears that important civilian infrastructure could become targets as the conflict grows.

Death Toll Rises Above 1,200 in Iran and 300 in Lebanon

In Lebanon, Israeli attacks have also become more intense. Reports say the death toll there has crossed 300 people. Authorities in some areas have also ordered evacuations as they prepare for the possibility of more strikes.

The war has already taken a heavy human toll. Reports say more than 1,230 people have been killed in Iran. There are reports that over 300 people have died in Lebanon as fighting and strikes continue in several places.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan addressed the country after the attacks. He told citizens that the UAE remains strong and capable of defending itself. He said the country has the strength to face the crisis and added that the UAE is “no easy prey.”

Also Read: ‘Won’t Leave Him Alone’: Iran’s Ali Larijani Warns Donald Trump After Killing Of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei In US-Israel Strikes    

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 5:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran US Wariran- israel warlatest news

RELATED News

Who Is Ahmad Alamolhoda? New Reports Claim Iran Has Picked New Supreme Leader Days After Trump Revealed He Wanted To Interfere In Selection

‘Won’t Hesitate to Target You’: Israel Issues Stark Warning To target ‘Every Person’ Involved in Selecting Iran’s Next Supreme Leader Amid Middle East War

‘Won’t Leave Him Alone’: Iran’s Ali Larijani Warns Donald Trump After Killing Of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei In US-Israel Strikes

Who Is IGP Benazir Ahmed? Dhaka Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Bangladesh Police Chief Over ₹15 Crore Corruption And Money Laundering Allegations

How Much Does F-14 Jets Cost? Iran’s Aging Tomcat Fighters Destroyed At Isfahan Airport, Claims Israel Amid Rising West Asia Conflict

LATEST NEWS

What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict

Massive Chaos Erupts As Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Visit Triggers Fan Frenzy, Escalator Damaged At Hospital; Furious Netizens Say, ‘You Guys Never Learn From Past’

‘Giving Out Strategies to New Zealand’: Ravichandran Ashwin Faces Fan Backlash Over Video Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final

“My Perfect Innings…” Delhi Capitals Star Prithvi Shaw Engaged to Akriti Agarwal Ahead of IPL 2026 — See Photos

Ricky Martin Vibes to Sukhbir Singh’s Famous Punjabi Song Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Women’s Day 2026: Why Some Women Adopt Pets To Experience Motherhood, Expert Explains The Emotional Bond

CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Soon, Check How to Download

Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final: India Or New Zealand? Who Will Win? Astrology Prediction

‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England

What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict
What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict
What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict
What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict

QUICK LINKS