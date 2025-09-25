LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > World > When Will US F-47 Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Take Flight? First Test Flight By…

When Will US F-47 Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Take Flight? First Test Flight By…

The experimental F-47 prototype has already been tested, with some flight trials reportedly dating back to 2019.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 25, 2025 02:45:29 IST

The United States is set to take a major step in fighter jet technology with its first officially-announced sixth-generation fighter, the F-47. The US Air Force (USAF) Chief, General David Allvin, said Boeing has started building a prototype of the F-47, which is expected to make its first test flight by 2028.

Speaking at the 2025 Air, Space & Cyber Conference of the Air and Space Forces Association (AFA), General Allvin said the F-47 represents the next era in air dominance. “In just a few months, Boeing started building the first prototype. They’ve worked for years to get to this point… With years of research, hundreds of test hours, and the efforts of thousands of people in the lab, President Trump announced the F-47. This is the platform that, along with the rest of the next-generation air dominance system, will ensure our advantage in the future,” he said.

The experimental F-47 prototype has already been tested, with some flight trials reportedly dating back to 2019. Boeing began building the first airframe six months after the US President awarded the company the contract to develop a crewed fighter under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.

The F-47 will supplement older US fighters, such as the F-15, F-16, F-18, F-22, and F-35, rather than replace them entirely. It is the first fighter aircraft fully designed and developed by Boeing in-house since the company’s merger with McDonnell Douglas in 1997. Previous Boeing-developed fighters, like the F-15EX, were updates to older designs.

The development comes as other global powers also advance in sixth-generation fighter technology. China has already developed two prototypes, the J-36 and J-50, one of which was showcased at the Zhuhai Airshow in late 2024. These Chinese jets feature advanced stealth, tailless designs, and triple-engine configurations, showing that the next era of air combat will be defined by innovation and stealth capabilities.

ALSO READ: This Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Is One Of World’s Deadliest, Its Top Speed Will Shock You, Name Is…

Tags: F 47 fighter jetUS sixth-generation fighter

RELATED News

WATCH: After Macron, Turkey’s Erdogan Stopped By Police To Make Way For Trump’s Motorcade In New York, Video Goes Viral
EAM Jaishankar hosts L69-C10 joint ministerial in New York, pushes for UNSC reforms
"India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino
Who is Joshua Jahn? Check Key Details About Dallas ICE Facility Shooting Suspect
Dallas ICE Shooting: Why Jimmy Kimmel And Gavin Newsom’s Old Remarks Are Trending Again

LATEST NEWS

KP Group Advances National Green Hydrogen Mission with Certified Training Program at Asia’s Largest Galvanising Facility
PM chairs 49th PRAGATI Meeting, reviews infrastructure projects related to mines, railways and water resources
Sonu Sood appears before ED for questioning in alleged online betting app case
"Its recall value is interesting": Anupam Kher on re-release of his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'
AI-Powered CX and Consumer Research: The Next Frontier for Indian Businesses
"Looking at their bowling lineup, they had a left-arm and a leg spinner…": Suryakumar Yadav on promoting Shivam Dube in batting order
Meet Bhanu Khan, The OG Girl Replaced By Mona Singh In Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Mumbai Property Market Set for Festive Surge as Palladian Partners Announces INR 1,500 Cr Launch Pipeline
"Congress has nothing to do with gaumata": Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav slams Congress over cow slaughter issue
Telangana High Court suspends Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' movie ticket price hike
When Will US F-47 Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Take Flight? First Test Flight By…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Will US F-47 Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Take Flight? First Test Flight By…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Will US F-47 Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Take Flight? First Test Flight By…
When Will US F-47 Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Take Flight? First Test Flight By…
When Will US F-47 Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Take Flight? First Test Flight By…
When Will US F-47 Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet Take Flight? First Test Flight By…

QUICK LINKS