Home > World > Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?

Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?

Bob Vylan is at the centre of a UK police investigation after chanting pro-Palestine slogans during a Glastonbury Festival performance. The punk-rap duo shouted “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF,” prompting condemnation from Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Bob Vylan’s act, along with Irish group Kneecap, has made this year’s Glastonbury one of the festival’s most controversial editions.

Bob Vylan faces UK police probe after chanting pro-Palestine slogans at Glastonbury Festival, drawing criticism from PM Keir Starmer and Israeli officials.
Bob Vylan faces UK police probe after chanting pro-Palestine slogans at Glastonbury Festival, drawing criticism from PM Keir Starmer and Israeli officials. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 14:54:05 IST

Perfomances by two music band Bob Vylan and Kneecap at Glastonbury festival is under UK police investigation.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the slogans raised by the musicians at the festival.

This year the Glastonbury festival drew around  200,000 music fans and has come to an end. The current edition of the festival has been dubbed as the most controversial one.  

Bob Vylan raised the pro-Palestine slogans which Israeli Defence Forces called as antisemitic.

“Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces),” Bob Vylan chanted.

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls for Progress On Gaza Ceasefire Talks to End Israel-Hamas Conflict

Who Are Bob Vylan?

Bob Vylan is run by a duo. Bobby Vylan is the frontman, and Bobbie Vylan is the drummer for the band. The duo has not made their names public citing privacy reasons.

The mix of punk, rap, and hard rock band was formed in 2017 in Ipswich. So far they have released three albums including, We Live Here (2020), Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life (2022), and Humble As The Sun (2025). The band has won sevreral awards including best alternative act at the MOBOs in 2022.

Their music usually touches the soccial and political issues including racism, homophobia, toxic masculinity, and far-right politics.

Bob Vylan Supporting Gaza

The duo has collaborated with artists including Amyl And The Sniffers singer Amy Taylor, Soft Play guitarist Laurie Vincent, and rock band Kid Kapichi. Their gigs often include some crowd-surfing from the frontman.

Bobby Vylan in an interview once revealled that he started attending pro-Palestine protestwhen he was 15, adding that her friend’s mother used to escort him.

The two have publically shown solidarity with Gaza by speaking on the war in Gaza.

Also Read: Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained

