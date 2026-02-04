LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Deepak Chopra? Everything About The Indian-American Guru Mentioned In Epstein Files

Who Is Deepak Chopra? Everything About The Indian-American Guru Mentioned In Epstein Files

Deepak Chopra has admitted to being acquainted with Epstein socially or even in the workplace, as many people who circulated in parallel international spheres, but there is no confirmed fact that he was involved with unlawful affairs of Epstein.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 4, 2026 10:22:06 IST

Who Is Deepak Chopra? Everything About The Indian-American Guru Mentioned In Epstein Files

The newly released Epstein files court documents have drawn global attention for revealing how interconnected elite social circles can be. The records contain emails and contacts together with testimonies which show who interacted with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The episode demonstrates how people make judgments about others based on their social connections to powerful figures without needing to show actual wrongdoing.

Who Is Deepak Chopra?

Deepak Chopra is an Indian-American writer, a doctor spiritual guide and one of the most successful representatives of alternative medicine and holistic health. Chopra was born in New Delhi in 1946 and he studied medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences and later relocated to the United States in 1970 and pursued studies in medicine. He was board-certified in internal medicine and endocrinology and worked as the chief of staff in New England Memorial Hospital in Massachusetts then switched to holistic health and wellness. Chopra has published over 90 books in the decades with most of them being international bestsellers on such subjects as meditation, mind body healing, and spiritual development. He was also a co-founder of the Chopra Center of Wellbeing and has developed an international brand of retreats, wellness programmes, integrative health practices that have integrated yoga, meditation, Ayurveda and contemporary health ideas.

Deepak Chopra-Epstein Files Details

The name of Chopra has recently appeared in the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files, re establishing his public image. The files contain emails between Chopra and the now-deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2016, which are part of over 20,000 pages of material and communications released by legislators trying to chart the relationships of Epstein. During one of the conversations, Epstein posted a news article about a civil case being withdrawn and Chopra inquired whether all associated charges had been dismissed, to which Epstein replied in the short term. It is not mentioned anywhere in the published finances in business transactions, financial association, or participation by Chopra in the criminal activity or connection with the crime committed by Epstein.

Epstein Files 

Among the most recognizable people in the Epstein records are popular personalities in diverse sectors of life who just happened to match or were on the social contacts that Epstein operated in so extensively. Chopra has admitted to being acquainted with Epstein socially or even in the workplace, as many people who circulated in parallel international spheres, but there is no confirmed fact that he was involved with unlawful affairs of Epstein. His work continues to be centered on wellness, consciousness and spiritual teachings, and the mention in the Epstein documents has created debate as opposed to proven charges.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Who Is Deepak Chopra? Everything About The Indian-American Guru Mentioned In Epstein Files

Who Is Deepak Chopra? Everything About The Indian-American Guru Mentioned In Epstein Files

QUICK LINKS